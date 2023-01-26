Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Grand Rapids police K-9 returns to work after being stabbed in November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A K-9 that had been stabbed multiple times in November has returned to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police said Eli was cleared medically and went through multiple training scenarios and exercises to “ensure he is physically and mentally fit for duty.”. Eli had...
WILX-TV
Suspects in string of home invasions in Jackson County arrested, charged
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Several people accused of a string of home invasions in Rives and Tompkins townships were taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, the suspects were found at a hotel in Blackman Township, along with stolen property from more than a dozen home invasions and thefts from automobiles, including two stolen handguns.
WILX-TV
Hartel Road near Potterville closed due to an accident
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hartel Road near Potterville is closed due to an accident according to Eaton County Dispatch. The Hartel Road closed between Windsor and Pinch Highways. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said there are also downed power lines in the area. Eaton County Dispatch advised people...
WILX-TV
Body recovered from Michigan dam
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities recovered the body of a man found stuck in a dam. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Tony Bigelow. His body was lodged in the intake port of a dam in Richfield Township. He was found more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam.
WILX-TV
Charlotte police take armed man having mental health crisis into custody peacefully
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A man who reportedly fired a gun during a mental health crisis was taken into custody Monday night in Charlotte. According to authorities, officers with the Charlotte Police Department responded to a residence located near the intersection of Stoddard and Sheldon streets on a weapons violation complaint at about 10:30 p.m. Police said a 42-year-old man was experiencing a mental health crisis and fired a gun in the air before going inside the house.
WILX-TV
Suspect in custody after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old from Springport
SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 20-year-old suspect has been taken into police custody in connection with the stabbing of a teen. According to authorities, Michigan State Police responded to Eaton Rapids Medical Center for a 19-year-old victim who was stabbed during a domestic-related incident at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim from Springport was stabbed multiple times and was transported to the hospital by a family member. The victim was later transferred to Sparrow Hospital.
WILX-TV
Family looking for answers after Jackson County Jail inmate dies in custody
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jail inmate is dead, and his family wants to know why. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office blames an overdose, but the family isn’t buying it. The Jackson County Sheriff said Dameon Broussard, 33, overdosed on heroin in the jail. His wife said he wasn’t a drug user.
WILX-TV
Westbound I-94 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
CHELSEA, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound I-94 reopened Monday afternoon after being closed for several hours. The closure took place on I-94 in Chelsea, near Main Street. Police said a semi truck lost control due to the snow and jack-knifed, which caused other vehicles to crash. The crash had three semi trucks and three passenger vehicles involved.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Jail inmate dies after reportedly eating heroin
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 33-year-old man died Monday morning after reportedly ingesting heroin. According to authorities, the man was found Thursday afternoon unconscious and was rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where he died Monday morning. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the man was lodged at the...
WILX-TV
Body of missing 15-year-old found near Ann Arbor high school
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office confirmed that the body of a missing 15-year-old girl was found Monday. According to authorities, Adrianna Davidson was found by a K-9 near the athletic fields of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School at about 1 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office said there is no indication of foul play.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police Chief releases statement in light of Tyre Nichols murder
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Memphis authorities released video footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five officers on Jan. 7. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. According to The Associated Press, Nichols was hospitalized and died on Jan. 10.
WILX-TV
Traffic study to begin on Feb. 1 at Saginaw Hwy and Jenison Ave
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that starting on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 6 a.m., the traffic signal at Saginaw Highway (M-43) and Jenison Avenue will be placed into flash mode for a traffic signal study. The traffic signal study is expected to last...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Jail could receive Narcan vending machines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County jail may be getting a new vending machine that dispenses treatment for an opioid overdose. However, it is not just for people in jail. Anyone will have access to Narcan 24 hours a day. Narcan helps reverse the effects of a drug overdose and saves lives. The vending machine, much like one at the Jackson County Jail, would be available to anyone with no questions asked. Experts said inmates getting out of jail are at remarkably high risk for an overdose.
WILX-TV
Firefighters respond to a house fire across from Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters responded to a house near The Red Cedar River and Potter Park Zoo. The Lansing Fire Department went to a house off Pennsylvania Avenue and on Beulah Street on Tuesday. This is south of the Red Cedar River and located right before the Potter Park Zoo entrance in Lansing. News 10 was on the scene and saw Lansing Firefighters at a yellow house with smoke coming out of it.
WILX-TV
Two bridges over US-127 and I-496 to be replaced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major construction is planned for two bridges in Ingham County over US-127. The construction project is part of the U*S-127 construction project that is expected to be completed in 2026. The two bridges are located within the US-127 and I-496 interchange in Lansing. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound ramp of US-127 to the westbound and eastbound I-496 ramp will be closed during the project.
WILX-TV
‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Tuesday afternoon. The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division activated the city’s policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy,” at 5 p.m.
WILX-TV
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant out of the hospital after car accident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant is out of the hospital after a car accident on Saturday. Michigan State Women’s Basketball’s Twitter announced that Merchant is at home resting. Merchant missed Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and was said to be okay.
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
WILX-TV
Continued cold through the week and a preview of Studio 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford talks about the week of cold temperatures. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk with a look at what to expect on Studio 10!. Connect with Studio 10!. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar,...
WILX-TV
Eagle Township residents voice concerns over proposed plant
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Eagle Township residents said they are being kept in the dark about a proposed plant. “I am so disappointed in my board of commissioners, my supervisor, and everyone along the way. I am asking you take action and stop the land map usage change,” Courina Feldpausch said to the Clinton County Board of Commissioners.
