A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
foodgressing.com
Orfali Bros Bistro Takes No. 1 Spot As The Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants List Is Revealed For 2023
The culinary stars of the restaurant world converged in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi this evening for the second edition of the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Restaurants from across 14 cities within the Middle East and North...
foodgressing.com
Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show Exhibitors Donate 32,831 Pounds of Specialty Food to Three Square Food Bank￼
Featuring more than 1,100 companies and thousands of products from around the world, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Winter Fancy Food Show ran from January 15-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the end of the Show, exhibitors donated their surplus specialty food to Three Square Food Bank, Southern...
foodgressing.com
Kellogg Canada New Innovation Line-Up for 2023
Canadian food consumers want it all. Our busy lives demand convenient products and we will not sacrifice taste. We care about nutrition but also crave the occasional indulgence. We desire fresh and new, but also find comfort in the familiar. It’s a tall order, but Kellogg Canada is heeding the...
foodgressing.com
KFC Canada $10 Meal for 2 Available for Limited Time
DIP – 1 x Carolina Honey Mustard. I’ve ordered the deal twice already and it’s a super good deal considering how much things cost nowadays. I would definitely recommended it. The KFC Canada $10 meal for 2 is available until February 12. Sharing is caring!
