Chicago man accused of stealing car, gun in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Chicago man is accused of having a stolen car and a gun.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney's Office and Naperville Police say Frank Whitefield, 20 faces several charges.

Naperville Police say they responded to a call on the 1600 block of Westminster about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday and learned that a Dodge Durango had just been stolen from that location.

Police then found the Durango at a gas station on Route 59 near I-88 and it's alleged that Whitefield and another person ran off. Whitefield was caught and police say he had a .45 caliber Glock pistol with one round in the chamber, an extended magazine and a laser attachment.

His bond was set at $250,000.

