Detroit News
Duggan urges Detroiters to access $100 million in job training opportunities
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday walked Detroiters through the steps to access $100 million in job training opportunities during his annual citywide community meeting. The American Rescue Plan Act-funded $100 million in scholarships is available through Detroit at Work, the city's workforce development center. Duggan said despite...
Detroit News
Board to vote on tax incentives for $1.5B District Detroit buildout
Detroit — The Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority will vote next week whether to pass along the proposed tax captures for the $1.5 billion District Detroit project, including $616 million in buildout reimbursements to developers. A DBRA meeting Monday offered more details about the District Detroit Transformational Brownfield Plan, which...
Detroit News
Huntington Place to get renovation, attached hotel in deal with developer
Detroit — In a boost to downtown Detroit's convention and tourism business, Huntington Place will be renovated and an attached hotel with several hundred rooms built under a deal between a developer and the authority that manages the event center. The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority board voted Tuesday...
Detroit News
Meet 4 Detroiters leading the city's Reparations Task Force
The Detroit City Council last week unanimously appointed four members to serve on the city's first Reparations Task Force's Executive Team. Two Detroiters who spearheaded the Reparation Task Force, Lauren Hood and Keith Williams, were elected co-chairs. Alongside them are two working coordinators: the Rev. JoAnn Watson and Dorian Tyus, who have a long histories in advocating for reparations at the state and national level.
Detroit News
Woodhaven doc gets 16.5 years in prison, $30.3M penalty for opioid scheme
Detroit — A Woodhaven doctor was sentenced Monday to serve 16.5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $30.3 million in restitution for his involvement in one of the largest health-care fraud schemes in U.S. history — though the doctor maintains his innocence. Detroit U.S. District Court...
Detroit News
Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits
A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020. As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed...
Detroit News
Jan Lovell, former Detroit News staffer, dies at 78
Longtime Detroit News staffer Jan Lovell died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of more than four decades in journalism. Mr. Lovell of Grosse Pointe was 78. He had battled Parkinson's and cancer in recent years, his family said. A funeral was Saturday in Grosse Pointe Woods. Family,...
Detroit News
UM Medical School will no longer participate in U.S. News rankings
The University of Michigan Medical School will no longer participate in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings of medical schools, joining other medical schools nationwide and making it the second major UM school to bow out of the popular rankings. UM leaders announced Monday the criteria used to...
Detroit News
Group seeks aid to help care for 133 dogs rescued from dogfighting ring
A local nonprofit is asking for donations to help provide care for more than 130 dogs it recently rescued, all believed to be part of a massive dogfighting ring. Bark Nation, a Ferndale-based nonprofit that was created to subdue canine cruelty, rescued 133 dogs in January from multiple locations in Detroit that were believed to be involved in a dogfighting scheme.
Detroit News
Cyber attack causes problems with UM Health websites
Ann Arbor — A cyber attack on a third-party vendor used by University of Michigan Health led to "intermittent problems" with multiple of the health system's public websites on Monday. All websites were back to normal operations by Tuesday morning, according to Michigan Medicine spokeswoman Mary Masson. "University of...
Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
Detroit News
3 aspiring rappers headed to a Detroit club. They haven't been seen since
For Armani Kelly, 2023 was shaping up to be a major year. Months after his early release from prison on an armed robbery charge, the 27-year-old Oscoda resident was working, taking college classes, laboriously pursuing rap music and planning a wedding. "He really turned his life around," said his fiancée,...
Detroit News
Her son was expelled for making a school threat. She's suing
The parent of a Huron Schools' freshman accused of making a school threat is suing the district, police and prosecutors, alleging her son was "zealously" prosecuted and wrongly expelled. Alison Reedy filed a lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit against the Huron School District, its superintendent Donovan...
Detroit News
ISIS soldier from Dearborn guilty in federal court terror trial
Detroit — An Islamic State soldier from Dearborn captured on a Syrian battlefield five years ago faces at least 10 years in federal prison after a jury Monday convicted him of providing material support to a terrorist group. Jurors spent about four hours deliberating after a nine-day trial before...
Detroit News
Charges against Canton teen for assaulting father dismissed after appeals court ruling
A Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court judge has dismissed all charges against a woman who was accused of assaulting her father as a teenager after he was thrown from the hood of a car she was driving. Jenna Shi, of Canton, was charged with assault with the intent to do...
Detroit News
Detroit man out on bond in teen's shooting arrested for domestic violence, police say
Torrion Hudson, who was charged with choking and shooting a teen last month at a Detroit gas station and then released on bond, is facing new charges in connection with another attack, officials announced Tuesday. "It is alleged that he has violated his bond resulting from an arrest for domestic...
Detroit News
Family: CPS, Lincoln Park police knew of 5-year-old's abuse years before his death
Ethan Belcher's family had called Child Protective Services more than a dozen times during his short life, two of his aunts said, with one of them saying Belcher went through "pure torture" during the past few years before he died earlier this month. The 5-year-old boy was found dead Jan....
Detroit News
Here are contract details for new Wayne State football coach Tyrone Wheatley
Detroit — Tyrone Wheatley, the former Michigan football star and one of the greatest athletes ever born in Michigan, has signed a four-year contract to be the next head coach at Wayne State. Under terms of the deal, revealed via a Freedom of Information Act request by The News,...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on two armed carjacking suspects
The Detroit Police Department is looking for two males who allegedly carjacked a 56-year-old man on Tuesday. According to police, a man was sitting in his light blue 2013 Chrysler 200 around 2:23 a.m. on the 19100 block of Telegraph when two armed males approached and told him to get out of the car.
Detroit News
King offensive lineman Slack has big decision to make on Signing Day
Detroit King had a handful of players sign during the early-signing period in late December, including standout quarterback Dante Moore with UCLA, receiver/cornerback Jameel Croft with Kansas and defensive end Kenny Merrieweather with Iowa. And, while Moore, Croft and Merrieweather inked their deals less than a month after helping King...
