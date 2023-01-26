ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Duggan urges Detroiters to access $100 million in job training opportunities

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday walked Detroiters through the steps to access $100 million in job training opportunities during his annual citywide community meeting. The American Rescue Plan Act-funded $100 million in scholarships is available through Detroit at Work, the city's workforce development center. Duggan said despite...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Board to vote on tax incentives for $1.5B District Detroit buildout

Detroit — The Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority will vote next week whether to pass along the proposed tax captures for the $1.5 billion District Detroit project, including $616 million in buildout reimbursements to developers. A DBRA meeting Monday offered more details about the District Detroit Transformational Brownfield Plan, which...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Huntington Place to get renovation, attached hotel in deal with developer

Detroit — In a boost to downtown Detroit's convention and tourism business, Huntington Place will be renovated and an attached hotel with several hundred rooms built under a deal between a developer and the authority that manages the event center. The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority board voted Tuesday...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Meet 4 Detroiters leading the city's Reparations Task Force

The Detroit City Council last week unanimously appointed four members to serve on the city's first Reparations Task Force's Executive Team. Two Detroiters who spearheaded the Reparation Task Force, Lauren Hood and Keith Williams, were elected co-chairs. Alongside them are two working coordinators: the Rev. JoAnn Watson and Dorian Tyus, who have a long histories in advocating for reparations at the state and national level.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits

A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020. As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Jan Lovell, former Detroit News staffer, dies at 78

Longtime Detroit News staffer Jan Lovell died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of more than four decades in journalism. Mr. Lovell of Grosse Pointe was 78. He had battled Parkinson's and cancer in recent years, his family said. A funeral was Saturday in Grosse Pointe Woods. Family,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

UM Medical School will no longer participate in U.S. News rankings

The University of Michigan Medical School will no longer participate in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings of medical schools, joining other medical schools nationwide and making it the second major UM school to bow out of the popular rankings. UM leaders announced Monday the criteria used to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Group seeks aid to help care for 133 dogs rescued from dogfighting ring

A local nonprofit is asking for donations to help provide care for more than 130 dogs it recently rescued, all believed to be part of a massive dogfighting ring. Bark Nation, a Ferndale-based nonprofit that was created to subdue canine cruelty, rescued 133 dogs in January from multiple locations in Detroit that were believed to be involved in a dogfighting scheme.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Cyber attack causes problems with UM Health websites

Ann Arbor — A cyber attack on a third-party vendor used by University of Michigan Health led to "intermittent problems" with multiple of the health system's public websites on Monday. All websites were back to normal operations by Tuesday morning, according to Michigan Medicine spokeswoman Mary Masson. "University of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

3 aspiring rappers headed to a Detroit club. They haven't been seen since

For Armani Kelly, 2023 was shaping up to be a major year. Months after his early release from prison on an armed robbery charge, the 27-year-old Oscoda resident was working, taking college classes, laboriously pursuing rap music and planning a wedding. "He really turned his life around," said his fiancée,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Her son was expelled for making a school threat. She's suing

The parent of a Huron Schools' freshman accused of making a school threat is suing the district, police and prosecutors, alleging her son was "zealously" prosecuted and wrongly expelled. Alison Reedy filed a lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit against the Huron School District, its superintendent Donovan...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

ISIS soldier from Dearborn guilty in federal court terror trial

Detroit — An Islamic State soldier from Dearborn captured on a Syrian battlefield five years ago faces at least 10 years in federal prison after a jury Monday convicted him of providing material support to a terrorist group. Jurors spent about four hours deliberating after a nine-day trial before...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on two armed carjacking suspects

The Detroit Police Department is looking for two males who allegedly carjacked a 56-year-old man on Tuesday. According to police, a man was sitting in his light blue 2013 Chrysler 200 around 2:23 a.m. on the 19100 block of Telegraph when two armed males approached and told him to get out of the car.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

King offensive lineman Slack has big decision to make on Signing Day

Detroit King had a handful of players sign during the early-signing period in late December, including standout quarterback Dante Moore with UCLA, receiver/cornerback Jameel Croft with Kansas and defensive end Kenny Merrieweather with Iowa. And, while Moore, Croft and Merrieweather inked their deals less than a month after helping King...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy