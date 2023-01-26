The Detroit City Council last week unanimously appointed four members to serve on the city's first Reparations Task Force's Executive Team. Two Detroiters who spearheaded the Reparation Task Force, Lauren Hood and Keith Williams, were elected co-chairs. Alongside them are two working coordinators: the Rev. JoAnn Watson and Dorian Tyus, who have a long histories in advocating for reparations at the state and national level.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO