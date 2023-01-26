Read full article on original website
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy
The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted that, if it was his job, he’d only call a penalty if it met three specific criteria.
4 Bengals most to blame for AFC Championship loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was a bit of a shock. The Bengals were one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last 10 games in a row. Plus, Patrick Mahomes was hurt, Joe Burrow was 3-0 in his first three Bengals-Chiefs games, and the team decimated the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills just a week ago. And if none of that convinced you the Bengals were going to win, all you had to do is ask them (or the Mayor of Cincinnati), and they would tell you the team was going to win at “Burrowhead.” Despite all that, the Bengals lost 23-20 to the Chiefs. After that L knocked Cincinnati out of the playoffs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from Burrow at the top all the way down to Eli Apple.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Boomer & Gio get in heated debate when Gio rips refs for decisive penalty on Bengals
Gio ripped the officials for calling unnecessary roughness on Joseph Ossai at the end of Sunday’s game, and Boomer said he sounded “like a maniac.”
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance's pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived in Kansas City ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship rematch with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium wearing pink denim, with a pink bear T-shirt wearing a shirt that says, "Sorry." The bear is holding a red tag that reads, "Sorry in Advance." While we don't...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
News 2 You: An ill fated bid to buy the Buffalo Sabres, the Columbia disaster, and another Super Bowl heartbreak
Amidst one of the worst flu season in memory we relayed all usual advice from doctors, including washing your hands and coughing into your sleeve, as a means to keep the airborne virus at bay. Interestingly, not one of them suggested wear a mask this week in 2013. Buffalo police...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Zac Taylor’s gets real on Patrick Mahomes late hit penalty in Bengals loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals fell short of the Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion. A late hit penalty from Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs enough field position to kick the game-winning field goal. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media following the loss. While the...
Report: Bengals Lock Down Key Assistant Coach With Contract Extension
Cincinnati is investing in a successful future.
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew debate best QB in closing minutes ft. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, & Jalen Hurts
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew debate which QB they want with the ball in their hands to close the game between Bengals' Joe Burrow, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Eagles' Jalen Hurts, and 49ers' Brock Purdy. The "FOX NFL Sunday" also touch on topics such as which team has the best offense and defense.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
Chiefs lose CB Sneed, WRs Toney, Hardman in AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs lost cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the concussion protocol and versatile linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a shoulder injury, depriving their defense of two key playmakers in their AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The Chiefs also...
