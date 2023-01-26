Boys basketball: 2023 BIT and BCCA JV and Frosh tournament brackets, schedule, scores
Paramus, Glen Rock, Lodi and Dwight Morrow are No. 1 seeds in their brackets for the 12 th Bergen Invitational Tournament.
The 16-team boys’ basketball event tips off with eight games Saturday at Garfield. The four-round tournament culminates with the final Feb. 18 at St. Joseph.
The BIT is open to teams not competing in the Bergen County Jamboree, and below are the schools and pairings. (Below that are schedules for the BCCA Junior Varsity and Frosh tournaments.)
Bergen Invitational Tournament
First round
Saturday, Jan. 28
At Garfield
Meadowlands Region
(1) Lodi 78, (4) Midland Park 47
(2) Old Tappan 74 (3) Ridgefield 56
Monument Region
(1) Dwight Morrow 77 (4) Mahwah 46
(3) Tenafly 62, (2) Hackensack 49
Mountain Region
(1) Glen Rock 64, (4) Waldwick 52
(2) Pascack Hills 69 (3) Bergenfield 57
Mall Region
(2) Emerson 55, (3) Ridgefield Park 43
(1) Paramus 71 (4) Bogota 56
Regional finals
Saturday, Feb. 4
At Ridgewood
Paramus vs. Emerson, 3 p.m.
Glen Rock vs. Pascack Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Dwight Morrow vs. Tenafly, 6 p.m.
Lodi vs. Old Tappan, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Sunday, Feb. 12
At St. Joseph
Final
Saturday, Feb. 18
At St. Joseph
BCCA Junior Varsity Tournament
Play-in games
By Monday, Jan. 30
(16) River Dell vs. (17) Dwight-Englewood
(15) St. Mary vs. (18) Paramus Catholic
(14) Mahwah vs. (19) Leonia
Round of 16
By Wednesday, Feb. 1
16/17 winner vs. (1) Bergen Catholic
(9) Northern Highlands vs. (8) Teaneck
(13) Fair Lawn vs. (4) Pascack Valley
(12) Tenafly vs. (5) Paramus
15/18 winner vs. (2) Don Bosco
(10) Pascack Hills vs. (7) Ramapo
14/19 winner vs. (3) St. Joseph
(11) Hackensack vs. (6) Rutherford
Great Eight
By Wednesday, Feb. 8
Fearsome Foursome
Saturday, Feb. 11
At St. Joseph
Final
Saturday, Feb. 18
At St. Joseph
BCCA Frosh Tournament
Play-in round
By Saturday, Jan. 28
(26) Saddle Brook def. (23) Midland Park
(24) Ridgewood def. (25) Dwight-Englewood
Preliminary round
Sunday, Jan. 29
At Garfield
(12) Ridgefield Park 52, (21) Lyndhurst 33
(11) River Dell 56, (22) Bogota 28
(10) Pascack Valley 66, (26) Saddle Brook 35
(24) Ridgewood 44, (9) Leonia 30
(13) Teaneck 62, (20) Pascack Hills 43
(14) Glen Rock 63, (19) Lodi 35
(15) Bergen Tech 67, (18) Old Tappan 56
(16) Ramsey 50, (17) Wood-Ridge 37
Round of 16
Sunday, Feb. 5
At Bergen Cattholic
(7) Mahwah vs. (10) Pascack Valley, 9 a.m.
(2) Northern Highlands vs. (15) Bergen Tech, 10:15 a.m.
(3) Dwight Morrow vs. (14) Glen Rock, 11:30 a.m.
(6) Ramapo vs. (11) River Dell, 12:45 p.m.
(4) Bergen Catholic vs. (13) Teaneck, 2 p.m.
At St. Joseph
(5) Don Bosco vs. (12) Ridgefield Park, 10 a.m.
(8) Rutherford vs. (24) Ridgewood, 11:30 a.m.
(1) St. Joseph vs. (16) Ramsey, 1 p.m.
E lite 8
Saturday, Feb. 11
At St. Joseph
Semifinals
Sunday, Feb. 12
At St. Joseph
Final
Saturday, Feb. 18
At St. Joseph
