Boys basketball: 2023 BIT and BCCA JV and Frosh tournament brackets, schedule, scores

Paramus, Glen Rock, Lodi and Dwight Morrow are No. 1 seeds in their brackets for the 12 th Bergen Invitational Tournament.

The 16-team boys’ basketball event tips off with eight games Saturday at Garfield. The four-round tournament culminates with the final Feb. 18 at St. Joseph.

The BIT is open to teams not competing in the Bergen County Jamboree, and below are the schools and pairings. (Below that are schedules for the BCCA Junior Varsity and Frosh tournaments.)

Check back for updated results and matchups:

Bergen Invitational Tournament

First round

Saturday, Jan. 28

At Garfield

Meadowlands Region

(1) Lodi 78, (4) Midland Park 47

(2) Old Tappan 74 (3) Ridgefield 56

Monument Region

(1) Dwight Morrow 77 (4) Mahwah 46

(3) Tenafly 62, (2) Hackensack 49

Mountain Region

(1) Glen Rock 64, (4) Waldwick 52

(2) Pascack Hills 69 (3) Bergenfield 57

Mall Region

(2) Emerson 55, (3) Ridgefield Park 43

(1) Paramus 71 (4) Bogota 56

Regional finals

Saturday, Feb. 4

At Ridgewood

Paramus vs. Emerson, 3 p.m.

Glen Rock vs. Pascack Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Dwight Morrow vs. Tenafly, 6 p.m.

Lodi vs. Old Tappan, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Sunday, Feb. 12

At St. Joseph

Final

Saturday, Feb. 18

At St. Joseph

BCCA Junior Varsity Tournament

Play-in games

By Monday, Jan. 30

(16) River Dell vs. (17) Dwight-Englewood

(15) St. Mary vs. (18) Paramus Catholic

(14) Mahwah vs. (19) Leonia

Round of 16

By Wednesday, Feb. 1

16/17 winner vs. (1) Bergen Catholic

(9) Northern Highlands vs. (8) Teaneck

(13) Fair Lawn vs. (4) Pascack Valley

(12) Tenafly vs. (5) Paramus

15/18 winner vs. (2) Don Bosco

(10) Pascack Hills vs. (7) Ramapo

14/19 winner vs. (3) St. Joseph

(11) Hackensack vs. (6) Rutherford

Great Eight

By Wednesday, Feb. 8

Fearsome Foursome

Saturday, Feb. 11

At St. Joseph

Final

Saturday, Feb. 18

At St. Joseph

BCCA Frosh Tournament

Play-in round

By Saturday, Jan. 28

(26) Saddle Brook def. (23) Midland Park

(24) Ridgewood def. (25) Dwight-Englewood

Preliminary round

Sunday, Jan. 29

At Garfield

(12) Ridgefield Park 52, (21) Lyndhurst 33

(11) River Dell 56, (22) Bogota 28

(10) Pascack Valley 66, (26) Saddle Brook 35

(24) Ridgewood 44, (9) Leonia 30

(13) Teaneck 62, (20) Pascack Hills 43

(14) Glen Rock 63, (19) Lodi 35

(15) Bergen Tech 67, (18) Old Tappan 56

(16) Ramsey 50, (17) Wood-Ridge 37

Round of 16

Sunday, Feb. 5

At Bergen Cattholic

(7) Mahwah vs. (10) Pascack Valley, 9 a.m.

(2) Northern Highlands vs. (15) Bergen Tech, 10:15 a.m.

(3) Dwight Morrow vs. (14) Glen Rock, 11:30 a.m.

(6) Ramapo vs. (11) River Dell, 12:45 p.m.

(4) Bergen Catholic vs. (13) Teaneck, 2 p.m.

At St. Joseph

(5) Don Bosco vs. (12) Ridgefield Park, 10 a.m.

(8) Rutherford vs. (24) Ridgewood, 11:30 a.m.

(1) St. Joseph vs. (16) Ramsey, 1 p.m.

E lite 8

Saturday, Feb. 11

At St. Joseph

Semifinals

Sunday, Feb. 12

At St. Joseph

Final

Saturday, Feb. 18

At St. Joseph

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Boys basketball: 2023 BIT and BCCA JV and Frosh tournament brackets, schedule, scores