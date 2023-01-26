Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Suspect identified in triple shooting of family in their Macon driveway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators have identified a suspect in the triple shooting of a family in Macon that left a man dead. A man, his wife, and their daughter were all shot while standing in the driveway of their Thoroughbred Lane home on January 21, 2023. The man, later identified as PinalKumar Patel, died from his injuries.
wgxa.tv
Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
Ga. man arrested after leading deputies on chase through multiple counties
Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office deputies used spike strips to help end the pursuit on Highway 57 near McIntyre.
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County Fire Captain: Three arrests for three arsons in the last month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are in jail for three different arsons in Baldwin County. The first fire in the series of three happened on December 17, 2022, off Shana Drive. Investigators say the single-story home had no utilities at the time of the fire. The house was a total loss. Using witness statements, and analysis of burn patterns, investigators say an ignitable liquid was used in the bedroom to start the fire. They arrested 36-year-old Pamela Crutchfield and charged her with arson and false statements.
WMAZ
Two men sentenced for their roles in the 2018 robbery and murder of Macon store clerk
MACON, Ga. — Two men were sentenced for their roles in the robbery and murder of a clerk at a Macon food store in 2018, according to a release from District Attorney Anita Howard. 21-year-old Arie Callaway was sentenced today to two consecutive life sentences for armed robbery, kidnapping...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired
UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins standoff over after suspect, officers exchange fire; suspect shot in forearm
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A standoff that lasted most of Tuesday is over in Warner Robins after gunfire erupted from both the suspect and officers. Law enforcement attempted to serve a warrant for Renaldo Rashad Smith just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. As they attempted to serve the warrant, investigators say Smith shot at officers, leading to the standoff. Officers did not fire any shots at this time. After several hours of negotiation, and after Smith refused multiple offers, law enforcement chose to deploy CS gas into the house. That's when investigators say Smith started shooting at officers outside the house, and they then returned fire.
wgxa.tv
'Its sickening': Bibb County Sheriff David Davis condemns officers in Tyre Nichols video
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It started with a traffic stop, then escalated to a violent scene, that you may consider too disturbing to watch. The screams and the struggles of Tyre Nichols can't be unheard by people in the Midstate. "It's getting out of hand," said Jessica May. "There were other...
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
UPDATE: GBI investigating after 35-year-old man shoots East Dublin officer at trailer park
DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:. According to the GBI, the East Dublin Police Department asked for help in investigating after two people were shot, including a police officer. A release from the GBI says the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday about shots fired in the Ponderosa...
wgxa.tv
GBI responds to officer involved shooting in East Dublin
UPDATE (8:47 P.M.) -- An East Dublin Man and and East Dublin Police Officer have both been shot following a response to a shots fired call. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the officer responded to Ponderosa Trailer Park on Corbett Street in reference to the call and was shot by 35-year-old David Fountain as the officer got out of his vehicle.
baldwin2k.com
Milledgeville men have really tough time staying out of prison
Both men have spent the majority of their adult lives in prison, and now they're both back behind bars once again. Those two men are Demarcus Denard Braddy, 30, and Jaylan Latrell Mason, 22. The pair was locked up on Jan. 20 following a tense car chase through town that culminated atop the Franklin Street railroad tracks, one involving stolen property and a stolen gun. Braddy, the driver, reportedly "almost ran over a state trooper."
wgxa.tv
Perry Police work to identify a man connected to theft case
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a Theft by Taking case. Officers are working to identify the man pictured below. He is wanted in connection to a Theft by Taking case that the Perry Police department is currently investigating. Anyone with information about the man's identity...
wgxa.tv
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man in critical condition after car hit by train in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Sunday night, just after 7:45 p.m., on Lake Terrace Court. Investigators say the driver...
'She's not a menace': Family wants mental care, not charges, for woman who attacked Baldwin County deputies
MACON, Ga. — It's been a month since Baldwin County deputies shot a woman after they say she attacked them with a hammer. Fiesta Murphy is currently being held at the Bibb County jail. Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says it's because they have a bigger mental health facility. She's currently being charged with aggravated assault, arson in the second degree, and burglary.
wgxa.tv
Operation Hamburglar twin suspects transferred to jail on 17th birthday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In connection to a string of armed robberies that took place in early-2022 dubbed by law enforcement as "Operation Hamburglar", twin brothers Shavawn and Vashawn Coleman were arrested and put into the YDC with no names or faces to be put to the crimes. That changed...
baldwin2k.com
More learned about woman from deputy-involved shooting
That's the question many people around here were asking following a deputy-involved shooting at a rural church past the county jail on Dec. 13. After the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office previously went a full 25 years with zero deputy-involved shootings, last month's incident marked the second deputy-involved shooting of 2022.
wgxa.tv
Deputies say man tries to rob bank, fails, turns himself in
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been arrested following an attempted bank robbery on Mercer University Drive. A call was put into 911 just after 11:00 on Friday morning and deputies responded to Truist Bank, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Reports state that...
