Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aroundptown.com
Morrison Rotary Presents Award Hears B.L.I.N.D. Presentation
Morrison Rotarians were treated to a presentation outlining the Building Lasting Impressions that Never Die (B.L.I.N.D) program. Presenters were Melissa Landes, Student Council Leader, and Jennifer Stevenson, Librarian at Morrison High School. What started in Sterling and Newman schools has now blossomed into 4 additional schools including Fulton, Morrison, Prophetstown and Rock Falls. Juniors and seniors in each of these schools apply to be leaders. Once the leaders are chosen a 2-day training in August prepares these kids leadership, team-building, community service skills and training to help freshmen transition into high school.
aroundptown.com
Lady Panthers Fall In Distance Contest With Sherrard
Coming off a good showing against a strong Morrison team last Friday, but coming up short, the Lady Panthers were looking forward to their final home conference game with league leader Sherrard. “We did not played scared and we are starting to believe that we are suppose to be here,” said coach Chris Brown. The Panthers held their own against the Tigers but once again could not keep pace for the entire contest and fell 57-41 in a game that was much closer than the final.
Comments / 0