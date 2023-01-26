Coming off a good showing against a strong Morrison team last Friday, but coming up short, the Lady Panthers were looking forward to their final home conference game with league leader Sherrard. “We did not played scared and we are starting to believe that we are suppose to be here,” said coach Chris Brown. The Panthers held their own against the Tigers but once again could not keep pace for the entire contest and fell 57-41 in a game that was much closer than the final.

SHERRARD, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO