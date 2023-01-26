Read full article on original website
Museum of Aviation surprises 10-year-old battling cancer
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
'1.4 millon Georgians suffer from mental illness': Mental health day at the state capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)- With mental illness raising since the start of the pandemic according to World Health Orgainization, Georgia representatives are bringing awareness to the issue within the state of Georgia. Represenatives and georgia citizens today gathered at the capitol to discuss what they're calling an epidemic. "We really have...
Community Foundation of Central Georgia brings On The Table to 21 counties
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced its 2023 plans for On The Table, an initiative to engage with residents and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of the community. Launched in 2018, On The Table has returned to in-person events for the first...
Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight
ATLANTA — As high-tech manufacturing plants – many in the electric vehicle and battery sectors – are lured to Georgia, affordable housing for workers is emerging as a key challenge. “The transformational projects, good paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren’t options for...
How a Powerful Company Convinced Georgia to Let It Bury Toxic Waste in Groundwater
This story was originally published by ProPublica. For the past several years, Georgia Power has gone to great lengths to skirt the federal rule requiring coal-fired power plants to safely dispose of massive amounts of toxic waste they produced. But previously unreported documents obtained by ProPublica show that the company’s...
