Maryland State

DNR unveils Master Angler Program map

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a treasure map of sorts for area lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has made it easier for anglers to find where the biggest fish have been caught in the state. The new Master Angler Program map shows all state-record and master angler catches. On...
Mackinac Island students show support for Escanaba family

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mackinac Island School community has put together donations in support of the Weaver Family. On Tuesday, students and staff wore Orange for Escanaba. The school is also collecting donations and gift cards. "This was definitely initiated by the students," said superintendent Amy Peterson. "I...
Basketball game postponed after parents die in car crash

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high school basketball game ended after it was learned that the parents of a player for the visiting team died in a car crash en route to the game. A high school basketball game between Escanaba Area Public Schools and Sault Ste. Marie...
Northern Michigan communities offer support after tragedy

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday afternoon, an Escanaba couple were driving to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie when tragedy struck. Gerald and Tara Weaver both died in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on US-2 in Delta County. Prior story: Basketball game postponed after parents...
Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
Winter weather advisory for some Upper Peninsula counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 1 AM Tuesday for Luce and western Chippewa counties. Heavy lake effect snow will cause slower than usual traffic. Some of the totals north of M-28 could be up to 10 inches from this morning thru Tuesday morning. Today look for snow showers and...
Whitmer signs first legislation of new, Democrat-led term

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the first piece of legislation of the new term on Tuesday morning, a Democrat-introduced supplemental spending bill that will put $1.1 billion toward various state investment costs. The bill signing marks the first time since 1947 that a Michigan governor signed a...
