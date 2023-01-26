ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

AAA offering tips to keep cars running during freezing temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the cold temperatures sweeping across the state, AAA Oklahoma is offering some tips to keep your car running. AAA says motorists should always drive prepared with a charged cell phone, their AAA card and wear warm layers of clothing in case they should get stuck or their car won't start.
OK AG drops ClassWallet lawsuit, aims investigation at 'state actors'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's Attorney General has dismissed the state's lawsuit against Florida company ClassWallet. The lawsuit was filed after an audit questioned the handling of millions in federal COVID relief dollars. Back in 2020, Oklahoma paid ClassWallet millions of dollars of GEER funds for their services. A...
'This matter is far from concluded': Oklahoma AG Drummond dismisses ClassWallet lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a lawsuit on Tuesday that questioned the handling of millions in federal COVID relief dollars. Dummond's predecessor, John O'Connor, filed the lawsuit last August after an audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General found questionable expenditures and processes surrounding $31 million in GEER (Governor’s Education Emergency Relief) funds.
