OSU launches'One Pill Can Kill' campaign to warn Oklahomans of Fentanyl poisoning
STILLWATER (KOKH) — Oklahoma State University is holding a statewide campaign to educate parents and young adults about fentanyl poisoning. The 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign is in conjunction with the DEA to spread awareness about the alarming rise of deaths related directly to fentanyl poisoning. According to the...
Sheriff in California wants governor to lift death penalty ban in cases involving children
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH) — A sheriff in California asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift the ban on the death penalty, especially in cases involving children, two weeks after six people were killed in Goshen. Elyssa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old son, Nycholas, were both shot in the head execution-style...
AAA offering tips to keep cars running during freezing temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the cold temperatures sweeping across the state, AAA Oklahoma is offering some tips to keep your car running. AAA says motorists should always drive prepared with a charged cell phone, their AAA card and wear warm layers of clothing in case they should get stuck or their car won't start.
OK AG drops ClassWallet lawsuit, aims investigation at 'state actors'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's Attorney General has dismissed the state's lawsuit against Florida company ClassWallet. The lawsuit was filed after an audit questioned the handling of millions in federal COVID relief dollars. Back in 2020, Oklahoma paid ClassWallet millions of dollars of GEER funds for their services. A...
Severe winter storm hits Texas, causing flight cancellations, at least 1 death
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE/TND) — Severe winter weather hit the state of Texas on Tuesday, leading to the cancellation of nearly 1,500 flights nationwide and causing at least one death. The Texas Department of Transportation's Austin Division is encouraging drivers to stay home, if possible, over the next few days...
Recorded interview starts to play role in Murdaugh murder trial on day 6
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new week has commenced in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Court resumed at 9:30 a.m. Monday, with more witness testimonies focused on the night of the murders of Alex Murdaugh's wife and son, Maggie and Paul. Later in the day, the state played...
Florida legislature looks to take on state's affordable housing crisis, ban rent control
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary delivery vehicle for...
'This matter is far from concluded': Oklahoma AG Drummond dismisses ClassWallet lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a lawsuit on Tuesday that questioned the handling of millions in federal COVID relief dollars. Dummond's predecessor, John O'Connor, filed the lawsuit last August after an audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General found questionable expenditures and processes surrounding $31 million in GEER (Governor’s Education Emergency Relief) funds.
