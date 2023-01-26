ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Museum of Aviation surprises 10-year-old battling cancer

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WTVC

Constitutional carry could soon be legal in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — It may soon be common to see people in Florida walking around with handguns. A move is underway in Tallahassee to pass a constitutional carry bill in the state legislature. About half the states in the U.S. have constitutional carry laws in place and Florida could soon join the list of states where it's legal to carry a firearm without first getting a permit or paying a state fee.
FLORIDA STATE
WTVC

Prosecutors formally file charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' set shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, according to court documents. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the documents on Tuesday. Hannah...
SANTA FE, NM
WTVC

Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday

Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy