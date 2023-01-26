Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says the violent crime statistics for the city are heading in the right direction. On Tuesday, he showed NBC 15 News some of the numbers ahead of the release of the annual report. Prine says the robbery rate for 2022 is down 28% from 2021, and the burglary rate and homicide rate both dropped by 20%. There were 10 fewer homicides in 2022 than 2021.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO