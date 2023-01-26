Read full article on original website
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
WPMI
Police: Theodore High School student taken into custody for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to 6201 Swedetown Road, Theodore High School, in reference to a juvenile found in possession of a firearm. School officials detained the male subject. When officers arrived, they took the...
WKRG
Death of Mobile County Judge latest wrinkle in family’s long wait in court
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man murdered in Mobile two and a half years ago is still waiting for justice. 25-year-old Jamir Hannah was shot and killed at Avalon Plaza Apartments in the summer of 2020. Even before COVID, the court side of Government Plaza wasn’t...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
WPMI
Violent crime down significantly in Mobile
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says the violent crime statistics for the city are heading in the right direction. On Tuesday, he showed NBC 15 News some of the numbers ahead of the release of the annual report. Prine says the robbery rate for 2022 is down 28% from 2021, and the burglary rate and homicide rate both dropped by 20%. There were 10 fewer homicides in 2022 than 2021.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD. The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they found...
Mount Vernon man killed in Greene County shooting, suspect in hospital
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Mount Vernon man is dead after a weekend shooting in Greene County, Miss. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of two people possibly killed by gunfire on Old Hwy 63N, between Fork Road and Beck Cave Road, around 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Investigators believe […]
Mobile County man trapped under ATV dies: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have released information on a deadly all-terrain vehicle accident that happened on Saturday night. According to officials, Charlie Wendell Zuber IV died after he was trapped under the ATV. Witnesses at the scene said Zuber got on the passenger side of the ATV […]
Pedestrian struck, driver leaves the scene: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Mobile Friday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the intersection of University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday at 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian hit. When officers arrived they found a man that had […]
WPMI
MCSO: Mount Vernon man shot and killed in front of family
Mount Vernon, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, a Mount Vernon man was shot and killed Friday night. Deputies responded to reports of one shot at a home on St Stephens Road at approximately 9:30pm. James Pendleton was found shot and pronounced dead at the...
WPMI
Autopsy confirms third Dauphin Island cat shot to death
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — An autopsy performed on a cat found dead on Dauphin Island last month confirms the cat was shot. It is at least the third cat killed that way, and island police are determined to get to the bottom of it. A hefty reward is...
WPMI
Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
WPMI
Police confirm fatality in I-10/I-65 accident
Mobile Police confirm one person has died after a crash near the I-10/I-65 interchange. It happened around 6 Monday morning in the eastbound lane near the 20-mile marker. Officers shut down the lane and rerouted drivers to I-65, Government Boulevard, and Rangeline Road. Right now there is no word on...
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
Dead dog, malnourished animals found at Florida home: Sheriff’s Office
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead dog in a shed along with multiple other animals covered in feces and urine, a Pace man is behind bars. Anthony Hopkins, 42, was charged with five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. On Jan. 17, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
Timothy Saunders: Man beats 77-year-old man to death in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man high on cocaine admitted to taking the life of an elderly man. He then attempted to kill the man’s wife and rob their home. This is the story of Timothy Saunders. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Timothy Saunders’ story […]
WEAR
Death investigation after body found on Scenic Hwy in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say all parts of Scenic Hwy are back open for traffic at this time. Police tell WEAR News the death appears to be a suicide. An investigation is still ongoing. ------------------------ ORIGINAL STORY:. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a person was...
WPMI
City of Daphne brightening the dark spots on the highway
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Daphne is trying to make its roads safer for drivers—especially on Highway 98. Outdated and hard to find fixtures have Daphne city leaders thinking in a new way. If you haven't noticed lately, things are getting brighter in Daphne. The city...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple wrecks snarl interstate traffic in Mobile; crash involving motorcycle results in fatality
MPD has said that Christopher Means, 29, was the driver of the motorcycle in the wreck that occurred this morning. Authorities said Means lost control of his motorcycle on the Southbound I-65 ramp to Eastbound I-10 and was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by multiple vehicles. Means was pronounced...
