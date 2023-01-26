ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPMI

Police: Theodore High School student taken into custody for having gun on campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to 6201 Swedetown Road, Theodore High School, in reference to a juvenile found in possession of a firearm. School officials detained the male subject. When officers arrived, they took the...
WPMI

Violent crime down significantly in Mobile

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says the violent crime statistics for the city are heading in the right direction. On Tuesday, he showed NBC 15 News some of the numbers ahead of the release of the annual report. Prine says the robbery rate for 2022 is down 28% from 2021, and the burglary rate and homicide rate both dropped by 20%. There were 10 fewer homicides in 2022 than 2021.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD. The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they found...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian struck, driver leaves the scene: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Mobile Friday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the intersection of University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday at 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian hit. When officers arrived they found a man that had […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MCSO: Mount Vernon man shot and killed in front of family

Mount Vernon, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, a Mount Vernon man was shot and killed Friday night. Deputies responded to reports of one shot at a home on St Stephens Road at approximately 9:30pm. James Pendleton was found shot and pronounced dead at the...
MOUNT VERNON, AL
WPMI

Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police confirm fatality in I-10/I-65 accident

Mobile Police confirm one person has died after a crash near the I-10/I-65 interchange. It happened around 6 Monday morning in the eastbound lane near the 20-mile marker. Officers shut down the lane and rerouted drivers to I-65, Government Boulevard, and Rangeline Road. Right now there is no word on...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Death investigation after body found on Scenic Hwy in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say all parts of Scenic Hwy are back open for traffic at this time. Police tell WEAR News the death appears to be a suicide. An investigation is still ongoing. ------------------------ ORIGINAL STORY:. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a person was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

City of Daphne brightening the dark spots on the highway

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Daphne is trying to make its roads safer for drivers—especially on Highway 98. Outdated and hard to find fixtures have Daphne city leaders thinking in a new way. If you haven't noticed lately, things are getting brighter in Daphne. The city...
DAPHNE, AL

