DeFi Project Friktion’s Shutdown Said to Stem Partly From Founder Disagreement
Friktion Labs, a crypto startup that builds high-yielding structured products for decentralized finance (DeFi) traders on the Solana blockchain, said late Thursday that it was shutting down its user platform, citing the challenging "economics" of the current market climate.
Crypto Issuance Startup Tokensoft Brings Its Token Launchpad On-Chain
Tokensoft, which helps cryptocurrency companies raise capital by selling tokens, is replicating its platform as smart contracts on six blockchains, CEO Mason Borda told CoinDesk. The technology will be available on-chain on Ethereum, Celo,...
Coinbase Exec Says Institutional Investors Still Into Crypto Post-FTX
Institutional investors appear to have a steadfast interest in crypto, David Duong, head of institutional research at crypto exchange Coinbase, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Monday. "The secular trend for...
Fed Preview: Powell to Trigger 'Healthy Pullback' in Bitcoin, Experts Say
The year 2023 has begun on a positive note, with bitcoin (BTC), a pure play on the U.S. dollar liquidity conditions, outperforming traditional risk assets with a 40% price gain. The rally could be...
Nic Carter from Castle Island Ventures Backs New Crypto VC Firm
Breed VC, a new crypto-focused firm, has closed fundraising for its first fund and brought in a "considerable portion" of its $20 million target, founder and general partner Jed Breed told CoinDesk during an interview. The fund was backed by prominent crypto investor Nic Carter, Tribe Capital and Shima Capital, among others.
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Daily Plunge Since November to Sink Below $22.6K as Fed Meeting Looms
Bitcoin dipped below $22,600 at one point Monday to record its biggest single-day percentage loss since early November when the FTX meltdown sent the crypto market reeling. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was...
DekaBank Selects Swiss Crypto Specialist Metaco to Steer Digital Asset Offering
DekaBank, a German lender with 360 billion euros (US$390 billion) in assets under management, joinsSociete Generale (GLE) and Citibank (C) in selecting Switzerland's Metaco to develop its digital asset offerings for institutional clients, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk.
Secret Blockchain Suffers Departures as Foundation Head's $2M-Plus Dividend Sparks Outcry
Secret Network, a privacy-focused blockchain, has seen a growing number of validators halt their services, after the head of an affiliated foundation took out more than $2 million in dividends and an upgrade led to technical problems.
DeFi Liquidity Protocol Squid Raises $3.5M Round Led by North Island Ventures
Squid, an Axelar-based protocol that connects users and developers with cross-chain liquidity, raised a $3.5 million seed round led by North Island Ventures. The new capital will help Squid add more supported chains and expand the team.
Wormhole Wins Vote to Be Uniswap’s Designated Bridge to BNB Chain
Wormhole, the crypto bridge platform, won acommunity vote on Tuesday to become the official governance bridge for Uniswap – the largest decentralized exchange platform by trading volume – when its version 3 platform arrives on Binance's BNB Chain.
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Price Surge a Reversal From Darkest Days of 2022
Bitcoin and ether continued to trade in a narrow range on Tuesday amid light trading as investors anxiously await the Wednesday announcement of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on an interest rate hike. Markets widely expect a 25 basis point (bps) increase on Wednesday.
BankProv Stops Offering Loans Collateralized With Crypto Mining Machines
Crypto-friendly BankProv has stopped offering loans collateralized with crypto mining machines and said its portfolio of digital-asset loans fell 50% in the fourth quarter as some impaired loans were sold and a line of credit was repaid.
Crypto Market January Roundup: Aptos, Metaverse-Affiliated Tokens Lead Broad-Based Rally
After spending 2022 in the doldrums, the cryptocurrency market has soared in January, with the biggest winners tokens that fell by the most last year. Layer 1 blockchain Aptos' APT token was the biggest...
Crypto-Focused VC Firm Pantera’s Liquid Token Fund Lost 80% in 2022
The liquid token fund of crypto-focused venture-capital firm Pantera Capital lost 80% during 2022, taking a nearly 23% hit in November alone after the implosion of centralized exchange FTX. By comparison, the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index was down roughly 27% for the year. Pantera's fund has partly rebounded this month with a gain of over 47%, according to a January investor calluploaded to YouTube.
Weekend Story: What If Regulators Wrote Rules for Crypto?
On today’s show we’re taking a look at why U.S. regulators remain resistant to creating new rules fit for crypto. What’s the deal anyway? Courtesy of CoinDesk columnist Michael Selig, counsel at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
First Mover Asia: Centralized Exchange Tokens Post Solid Gains in January Despite SEC Interest; Bitcoin, Ether in the Red.
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin and ether began the business day in Asia in the red. Insights: Centralized exchange tokens' gains are an unlikely story given the problems with FTX's...
Initial Coin Offerings Deserve a Rethink
In the fallout over FTX, U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) recently announced he is considering legislation aimed at protecting retail investors from cryptocurrency fraud. Legislators and regulators should proceed with caution. Casual observers may be skeptical of the innovation of cryptocurrencies, but the clearest innovation has been initial coin offerings (ICO).
Investors Pump Money Into Crypto Funds Amid Pickup in Market Sentiment
Digital-asset investment products saw $117 million in inflows last week, the largest amount in six months, according todata from CoinShares. Investors pumped money mainly into bitcoin (BTC)-related funds, which accounted for $116 million worth...
Crypto India Looks for Relief but Holds Out Little Hope in Budget Speech
India is unlikely to change its restrictive crypto tax rules when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the country's new budget on Wednesday, CoinDesk has learned. The nation's budget indicates how government resources are...
Shuttered Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Says It Plans to Resume Operations: Report
The co-founder of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Bitzlato, which had been charged with money laundering and had its servers seized in amajor international operation earlier this month, said the company plans to resume operating and allow partial withdrawals of user funds, according to Forklog, which summarized a YouTube interview in Russian given by the co-founder.
