Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
Sweetwater Oyster Bar now offering fresh oysters, seafood in Cedar Park
Sweetwater Oyster Bar offers a cold bar with options that include chilled snow crab and tuna poke. (Courtesy Pexels) Seafood restaurant Sweetwater Oyster Bar opened Jan. 20 in Cedar Park. The restaurant offers a cold bar that features a Gulf shrimp cocktail, chilled snow crab and tuna poke. Other menu...
SMH! Restaurant Known for Terrible Service Headed to Austin, Texas
I’ve heard of restaurants like these in various locations across the country, in fact there are some already set up in the great state of Texas. But it sounds like a new Karen is soon coming to the Austin, Texas area. Karen’s Diner is set up almost identical to...
Austin bakery ranked among best croissants in America by Food & Wine
DALLAS (KDAF) – There’s never a bad time to get some pastries in your diet, and one of the best pastries in all the world, is a croissant. The end of the month is here and that means it’s time to celebrate croissants as Monday, January 30 is National Croissant Day! “Let’s face it, everything is better with butter in it.
Kyle purchases razed Papa Jack's land for downtown revitalization plan
The city has spent more than $1 million on two properties.
Del Valle resident claims $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Austin
Someone in Del Valle is — all of a sudden — a whole lot richer after winning a $1 million prize in the Powerball.
fox7austin.com
H-E-B stores modify hours due to wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas - Several Central Texas H-E-B stores are modifying their hours due to wintry weather across Texas. Additionally, curbside and home delivery may have limited availability in certain areas. You can view the modified times below:. The following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
CBS Austin
183A Toll Road in Cedar Park closed due to ice
CEDAR PARK, Texas — The 183A Toll Road is being shut down in both directions due to increased icing, according to the Cedar Park Police Department. The department said they will monitor road conditions and reopen 183A when it is safe to do so. Drivers should stay home. If...
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Ficus at Austin Pets Alive!
Sweet little Ficus is ready for adoption at Austin Pets Alive. He loves to be held and is very affectionate, but is excellent at burying everything from his food and toys to your shoes and keys. APA says his ideal home would be a big family with lots of love and maybe even some furry friends. He is available for adoption at APA's Town Lake cattery.
hellogeorgetown.com
Updated: Winter Storm and City Facilities Information Jan. 30 – Feb. 1
The National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning for the Hill Country and Travis and Williamson counties has been extended through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. There is a chance of total ice accumulation of 0.5-0.75 inches through Wednesday. Hazardous travel conditions are possible. Temperatures are expected to remain around freezing throughout the event. With overnight lows expected to be just below or close to freezing throughout the week. Windchills are expected to remain below 33 degrees through Wednesday midday.
Viral TikTok reveals H-E-B seafood ‘hack’: Did you know this?
"I worked at HEB and didn't know this," one viewer joked.
Blog: Road closures, conditions due to winter weather
Authorities have shut down roads, overpasses and flyovers due to the winter weather that has arrived in the Austin area.
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Freezing rain to continue overnight
Central Texas is still under a winter storm warning until Thursday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
cw39.com
8 Texas locations make Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants of 2023
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States, and of course, some Texas locations made the cut. Here’s where each Texas restaurant ranked on the list:. 15. Vietwich in Stafford. Yelp said the owner, who has competed on a...
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
CBS Austin
Railroad issues causing traffic west of Round Rock, Chisholm Trail Rd has reopened
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Police Department warns drivers about traffic occurring west of RM 620. As a result, Round Rock Ave was shut down, now Chisholm Trail Rd has been reopened. Officials say railroad issues in this area is causing the traffic. Authorities have already communicated with...
fox7austin.com
Icy roads in Central Texas result in several car crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - Icy road conditions are expected to continue across Central Texas. Conditions that have already resulted in many crashes. Caught on Tuesday morning's Good Day Austin’s newscast, a vehicle driving over State Highway 71 and FM 973 caught sliding on the icy roads and narrowly dodging another, already crashed truck.
150-pound dog ‘seemed thankful’ after rescue by Austin firefighters
The Austin Fire Department posted on Twitter that crews strapped an 150-pound Mastiff mix into a sled-like stretcher Sunday evening and used ropes to pull him up a steep hill to safety. The post stated the dog's name is Mason, and he "fell down an incline near the Colorado River."
fox7austin.com
City of Austin opening Cold Weather Shelters Monday and Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters overnight on Monday and Tuesday, January 30 and 31. To register, visit One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 - 8 p.m. CapMetro will transport people who have registered from the OTC...
Comments / 0