ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Austin bakery ranked among best croissants in America by Food & Wine

DALLAS (KDAF) – There’s never a bad time to get some pastries in your diet, and one of the best pastries in all the world, is a croissant. The end of the month is here and that means it’s time to celebrate croissants as Monday, January 30 is National Croissant Day! “Let’s face it, everything is better with butter in it.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

H-E-B stores modify hours due to wintry weather

AUSTIN, Texas - Several Central Texas H-E-B stores are modifying their hours due to wintry weather across Texas. Additionally, curbside and home delivery may have limited availability in certain areas. You can view the modified times below:. The following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

183A Toll Road in Cedar Park closed due to ice

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The 183A Toll Road is being shut down in both directions due to increased icing, according to the Cedar Park Police Department. The department said they will monitor road conditions and reopen 183A when it is safe to do so. Drivers should stay home. If...
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Ficus at Austin Pets Alive!

Sweet little Ficus is ready for adoption at Austin Pets Alive. He loves to be held and is very affectionate, but is excellent at burying everything from his food and toys to your shoes and keys. APA says his ideal home would be a big family with lots of love and maybe even some furry friends. He is available for adoption at APA's Town Lake cattery.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Updated: Winter Storm and City Facilities Information Jan. 30 – Feb. 1

The National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning for the Hill Country and Travis and Williamson counties has been extended through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. There is a chance of total ice accumulation of 0.5-0.75 inches through Wednesday. Hazardous travel conditions are possible. Temperatures are expected to remain around freezing throughout the event. With overnight lows expected to be just below or close to freezing throughout the week. Windchills are expected to remain below 33 degrees through Wednesday midday.
GEORGETOWN, TX
cw39.com

8 Texas locations make Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants of 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States, and of course, some Texas locations made the cut. Here’s where each Texas restaurant ranked on the list:. 15. Vietwich in Stafford. Yelp said the owner, who has competed on a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Icy roads in Central Texas result in several car crashes

AUSTIN, Texas - Icy road conditions are expected to continue across Central Texas. Conditions that have already resulted in many crashes. Caught on Tuesday morning's Good Day Austin’s newscast, a vehicle driving over State Highway 71 and FM 973 caught sliding on the icy roads and narrowly dodging another, already crashed truck.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin opening Cold Weather Shelters Monday and Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters overnight on Monday and Tuesday, January 30 and 31. To register, visit One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 - 8 p.m. CapMetro will transport people who have registered from the OTC...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy