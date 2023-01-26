Read full article on original website
WBOC
Teen Accused of Setting Fire to Fruitland Home
FRUITLAND, Md.- A teen has been accused of intentionally starting a fire in Fruitland Friday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on the front porch of a one-story home home on N. Dulany Ave. around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal. The...
Teens charged with threatening mass violence at Wicomico County school
Wicomico County has charged a 16-year-old student with threatening mass violence, after four threatening notes were found in county schools over the past week.
WGMD Radio
Felton Man Arrested on 3rd Felony DUI & Gun Charges
A Felton man has been arrested on weapons and DUI charges after a traffic stop. A Delaware State Police trooper on patrol in the Camden area spotted a Taurus make a turn without signaling and committing other moving violations. When the trooper contacted the driver, he smelled alcohol coming from 46 year old Harold Hampton of Felton and saw signs of impairment. Hampton was arrested for DUI – a search of the Taurus turned up a handgun under the front passenger seat. A computer check showed Hampton has two prior convictions for DUI.
WGMD Radio
Three Charged for Stealing a Vehicle in Seaford
Seaford Police arrested three men after a report of a stolen vehicle on Chandler Street Thursday night around 7:20. Police learned the vehicle was left running with a child still in a rear seat. The vehicle was located on Old Furnace Road but the driver refused to stop as the driver fled from police – finally stopping on Conrail Road – and three people ran off on foot. All three were arrested with help from DSP Aviation and Troop 5 units.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for Felton woman
FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year-old woman not seen since early Sunday. Police say Daeonna Chauka was last seen in the Felton area. However, attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police working to identify shoplifting suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting tools from Lowes. Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white-colored 2018 Toyota with Maryland registration 7DF6619. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked...
WMDT.com
Blades Fire Police captain on the mend after being hit by car on scene of crash
BLADES, Del. – A local fire police captain is on the mend after being hit by a car while on the scene of a crash. Saturday night around 8:47 p.m., Blades Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) was assisting on the scene of a rollover crash in Seaford. The crash was in Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s district, in the area of Sussex Highway and Norman Eskridge Highway.
delawarepublic.org
Long-awaited Georgetown pallet shelter village welcomes first residents
Residents began moving into Georgetown’s new pallet shelter village Monday, setting in motion an experiment in transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Sussex County. The village was originally intended to open last fall, but a series of logistical challenges pushed the move-in date to January. A majority of...
WBOC
Charges dismissed for Cambridge City Council President
Cambridge, MD - State Prosecutors have dropped the second-degree assault charge filed against Lajan Cephas. She appeared in court today to face charges related to a Nov. 20th domestic incident. According to charging documents -- Cephas and Charles Saunders got into an argument. Cell phone video appeared to show her...
Stripping Suspect Shouting Slurs At Safeway Customers Busted By Calvert County Sheriff
Shoppers at Safeway in Prince Frederick were treated to a bit of a special show in Calvert County when an apparently intoxicated man decided to strip down to his skivvies while shouting racial slurs, the sheriff announced. Prince Frederick resident Lionell Mackall, Jr., 41, is facing a host of charges...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 16 – January 22, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Property Destruction: 23-3609. On January 17, 2023, Cpl. Robshaw received a report of property destruction that took place in...
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Two men are at Sussex Correctional Institution following a traffic stop yesterday morning in Dagsboro. State Police say 32-year-old Tevin Smith of Ellendale and 35-year-old Brian Bell of Wilmington face several drug-related charges. During the traffic stop at Nine Foot Road west of Blackberry Road, troopers smelled marijuana coming from the car, and they asked both Smith and Bell to come out of the vehicle. They searched the Chrysler and found approximately 6.37 grams of packaged suspected heroin and approximately 2.38 grams of marijuana.
WDEL 1150AM
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
WMDT.com
Pair arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
DAGSBORO, Del. – Two men are behind bars on drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Dagsboro. The investigation began just after 8 a.m., when troopers were on patrol on Nine Foot Road, west of Blackberry Road, when they saw a black 2012 Chrysler 300 with dark window tinting traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. Troopers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the two occupants, identified as Tevin Smith and Brian Bell. An odor of marijuana was detected inside the car, and troopers asked the pair to step out of the vehicle.
Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County
MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
WMDT.com
Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation
DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident
A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week when the point person for the development company working on the project died unexpectedly. According to various national news reports, Tim Kinsley, 57, and his brother, Jon Kinsley, 59, were killed in...
shoredailynews.com
Rosa Mae Handy
Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Handy of Seaford Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at St Paul Church Cemetery, Berlin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
