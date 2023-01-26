MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO