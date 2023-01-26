Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
Sweet Love! | Crowd packs grand opening of cheesecake shop in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The doors at Big Nita's Cheesecakes in Butchertown opened for the first time on Saturday. Cake after cake, the cheesier the better for a packed crowd at Big Nita's -- the line was out the door and down the block on East Main Street. "A lot...
The Vault: A look at the career of journalist Diane Sawyer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11's The Vault revisits an interview with Diane Sawyer and former anchor and reporter Rachel Platt. By 1993, Diane Sawyer had become one of the most recognized and respected faces in broadcast journalism. She may be in New York now but folks here in Louisville no...
'Napoleon Dynamite' actors coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're still saying "you gonna eat your tots?" and "I caught you a delicious bass", the perfect show for you is coming to Louisville this February. "Napoleon Dynamite Live" will feature fan-favorite cast members: Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).
Louisville barbershop giving out free haircuts for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbershop is giving out free haircuts for those in need on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop, located on Bardstown Road, is hosting the event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.
Tickets for 5 Kentucky Derby Festival events to go on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's officially 100 days until the Kentucky Derby and the festivities are quickly approaching!. Tickets for all the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival tickets will go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. according to a press release. Some of the tickets have been available since November 2022.
Louisville committee finalizes late-night safety recommendations for businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At a community meeting in the Highlands this week, public safety leaders announced the Late Night Safety Advisory Committee has completed their safe practices booklet to share with bars in the area. Last year, Metro Council passed a resolution calling for the creation of the guidelines,...
Louisville marches, prays following fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville have gathered in support of Tyre Nichols, two days after body cam video was released showing his violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. Community activists gathered across the city to march and pray. A group of just over 30 activists marched up Bardstown Road.
Louisville Zoo announces return of their lantern festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo announced the return of their lantern festival, 'Wild Lights: Around the World.'. Guests will be able to see "sights from around the world" on this 1.4 mile excursion through the zoo. According to the press release, notable landmarks, vegetation and animals from North and South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia will be highlighted in six different zones.
Louisville community members react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders throughout Louisville are stunned. Some saying they are confused, disturbed and importantly heartbroken. “That was awful. That was awful. That young man never even posed a threat. It was awful." It is a common reaction after disturbing clips of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop was released...
Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
Louisville leaders, Highlands neighbors address public safety in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors living in the Highlands shared their public safety concerns with city and state leaders Monday. Since the beginning of the year, there have been two homicides in District 8: one by Wick's on Baxter Avenue and another on Beechwood Avenue. Louisville Metro Police Lt. Rob...
Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Paddock Shops location; Here's what we know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Kentucky as the company looks to reduce its workforce and avoid potential bankruptcy. In a statement, the company said it will be closing its Paddock Shops location, at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive, "in the coming months." "As we...
Kosair Charities repurposes Derby hats for charity auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers prepared more than 300 re-designed Derby hats and fascinators that will be auctioned off during the 'Hats On For Healing' auction to benefit Kosair Charities. The hats were collected at several hotels across Kentuckiana by Kosair Charities volunteers after last year's Kentucky Derby. The charity...
'Operation Angel' | Secret Service to host summit in Louisville designed to prevent child exploitation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Secret Service is hosting a summit to help educate on how to prevent child exploitation next Tuesday, Feb. 7. The event is called “Operation Angel” and looks to bring more than 3,000 students together to teach them how to protect themselves from predators, provide victim resources and empower survivors.
Motion to designate Merriwether homes as 'historical landmark' fails despite support
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists hoped to save a group of homes in the Merriwether neighborhood by designating them as historical. The group filed the Old Jail Auditorium for the Historical Landmarks and Preservation Commission meeting. They were holding signs that said, “Save Lawton Court.”. Lawton Court is made...
'I wasn't quite good enough': Jeff Walz shares the path that led him to coach college basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes opportunities don’t feel like opportunities. For Louisville Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Walz, that was the case just a few decades ago. “I had the opportunity to play a few years of college basketball at Northern Kentucky University, then decided after a few years of that I wasn’t quite good enough, so I like to say I retired,” he said.
Louisville's Trader Joe's store votes to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Trader Joe's store has officially voted to unionize. According to a press release, the store employees voted 48-36 to join the national union, Trader Joe's United. After the vote, store employees called the vote a victory. "We're going to advocate for better pay, we're going...
Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
Man hospitalized following shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured near Pleasure Ridge Park. According to Major Corey Robinson, Third Division officers responded to the 6700 block of Leverett Lane around 4 p.m. Tuesday. There, officers found a man believed to be in his 20’s...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0