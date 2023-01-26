The Grizzlies have built up a strong core of young players over the past few years. Is it time to go for it all by being aggressive at the trade deadline?. The Grizzlies finally broke their five-game losing streak Sunday night, defeating the Pacers 112-100. It was a much-needed win to close out the month of January, but as February begins this team still has many questions to answer. Can they regain the form they had when they ran off 11 straight wins? Can they overcome even more injuries? Can they improve their perimeter shooting?

