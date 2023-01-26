Local first responders honored at Palm Springs Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the 12th Annual Palm Springs Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon at the Palm Springs Convention Center Thursday.

The lunch recognized the men and women who serve the City of Palm Springs and highlight department accomplishments and goals.

The Police Officer of the Year Award will be presented by the Palm Springs Police Department Police Chief, Andrew Mills and the Firefighter of the Year Award will be presented by Palm Springs Fire Department’s Acting Fire Chief, Jason Loya. Each department chose from among its peers an officer and a firefighter who best exemplifies the values of their department.

"It's a humbling experience, I was voted on by my peers. And it's really nice to be noticed. I didn't ask for it," said Palm Springs Firefighter of the Year Award recipient Mark Chavez.

Chavez was given the award for his dedication to growing the department's social media and branding in turn boosting morale and recruitment.

"We do have personalities, we have families, I think it's important for the community to see who their local firefighters are," said Chavez. "All your firefighters, we love the fire service. And I think it's important to tell that side of the story through this creative outlet."

He publishes his work on the Palm Springs Firefighters Association Instagram .

The Palm Springs Police department honored detective Ben Ryan with the Officer of the Year Award.

"I would have never thought when I was a kid that I'd be standing here doing this today," said Ryan. "I am humbled that I got this award. There are a handful of men and women that are far more deserving than I am."

He is honored for his work dealing with child crimes.

"Every time we get a victim I put the eyes of my children in that in that child's and ask, 'what would I want done if that was my kid?'" said Ryan. "I want to protect not only my family, my kids, but the residents of Palm Springs mean a lot to me."

This year the Richard M. Milanovich Community Leadership Award will be presented to Jerry Keller and John Shay of Lulu California Bistro for their active participation in several boards and committees and their passion for community service.

"We take pride in what we do. We love what we do and I think we're just gonna keep setting the bar higher and higher every year," said Chavez.

