The David Shaw era is officially over and Stanford football moved on to Troy Taylor in somewhat of a controversial move to bring the FCS head coach to the FBS. He spent 15 years as a head coach before going to the FCS level and excelling. Now, he’s getting a crack at the Stanford job, taking over for Shaw. The move is likely the last of his career and shows how a coach can rise quickly through the ranks.

STANFORD, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO