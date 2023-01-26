ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Stanford football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

The David Shaw era is officially over and Stanford football moved on to Troy Taylor in somewhat of a controversial move to bring the FCS head coach to the FBS. He spent 15 years as a head coach before going to the FCS level and excelling. Now, he’s getting a crack at the Stanford job, taking over for Shaw. The move is likely the last of his career and shows how a coach can rise quickly through the ranks.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
