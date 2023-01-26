Read full article on original website
Showtime Has Already Slashed Some Of Its Original Series From Its Platform
On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Paramount would be merging their linear Showtime network with Paramount+, meaning that both the network and the premium Showtime bundle on the streaming platform will be renamed "Paramount+ with Showtime." Paramount CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement in an internal memo, saying, "Today,...
Johnny Knoxville Is In Disbelief Over Hulu's Quick Cancellation Of Reboot
Hulu canceling "Reboot" after just one season was no doubt shocking to the many who enjoyed the critically acclaimed eight episodes. And for Johnny Knoxville, one of the stars of the comedy series, there appears to be a sense of genuine shock at how things played out. While many people...
Graham McTavish Enjoys The Humor In Both House Of The Dragon And The Witcher
Film and TV sets can, by design, be a stressful environment. Besides the pressure of a tight schedule, there are other factors that contribute to a more or less nerve-wracking and taxing filming environment. In many ways a film crew works like an ant colony, each member has their role and if everyone performs their task conscientiously, things work out like clockwork. Even for the most prepared of crews, it is normal for unexpected adversities to arise — it is a matter of how they are handled that distinguishes a team as efficient and adaptable.
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts On Watching Her Co-Stars Grow Up
A coming-of-age story that celebrates one of TV's favorite fictional theoretical physicists. That's the basis of "Young Sheldon," the hit spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel series begins with a 9-year-old version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) entering high school in East Texas. He aces his classes, corrects his teachers, and picks up his first comic book.
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Sons Of Anarchy's Maggie Siff Was On The Same Page As Fans When Jax Cheated On Tara
Motorcycles, guns, and a rocking bluesy soundtrack are just some of the main elements that make "Sons of Anarchy" the best biker-themed "Hamlet" adaptation on television. Themes of betrayal, loss, and ambition are prevalent throughout the series as Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) goes from Vice President to President of the SAMCRO, all while trying to retain his soul.
Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington Knew Rose Leslie Was 'The One' During A Costume Fitting
Many couples came and went on HBO's "Game of Thrones", being that the 'went' part was usually attributed to an untimely and often devastating demise of one or both lovers. Among these, one stands out as having the most palpable chemistry, due to the fact that the actors were falling in love with each other in real life before our very eyes. These two actors are Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who respectively portrayed the honorable Jon Snow and the feisty wildling Ygritte.
The Witcher's Joey Batey Doesn't Think A Jaskier Spin-Off Will Ever Happen
"The Witcher" fans were surprised when Netflix announced in October 2022 that Henry Cavill would no longer play the titular character, Geralt of Rivia. After the upcoming third season, the monster hunter will be played by "The Hunger Games" star Liam Hemsworth. Cavill was initially committed to "The Witcher" for seven seasons, so his abrupt exit has left viewers wondering what went wrong. Since the show premiered, Cavill has done a great job bringing Geralt to life. He skillfully evokes the character's dry sense of humor, irreverence for etiquette, and keen fighting abilities. Cavill has also demonstrated great on-screen chemistry with his co-stars, including actor Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier.
DC's Peter Safran Says Batgirl Was 'Not Releaseable' (& He's Probably Right)
The future of DC's movies has been up in the air for a while now, but fans finally have a clearer picture of what to expect thanks to a January 31 announcement from the new heads of DC Studios — James Gunn and Peter Safran. On the film side of things, we're getting two projects featuring Kryptonians, including "Superman: Legacy" and "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." There are some welcome surprises, including "Swamp Thing" and "The Authority," and of course, Batman will have prime placement in the new DCU with an adaptation of "The Brave and the Bold," which will see the Caped Crusader team up with his son, Damian Wayne.
How I Met Your Father Fans Could Definitely Feel HIMYM Vibes In Season 2, Episode 2
Romance and love are usually the foundations of an epic story told over years and years. What greater or more noble emotion is worthy of a tale that can fill up seasons of entertainment, whether tragedy, drama, or comedy? "How I Met Your Father" is a spin-off of "How I Met Your Mother," and both follow the general format of a story being told in the future that recounts a series of escapades and romantic dalliances that explain how one has met their significant other and co-parent of their child.
The Last Of Us Fans Are In Complete Awe Of Nick Offerman's Episode 3 Performance
It is always interesting to see how people handle theoretical doomsday scenarios. Some may panic and look towards the nearest authority figure for guidance, some might react calmly and intelligently, and some may have created a hidden bunker in their basement filled with guns, ammunition, and supplies to survive the death of society as it is currently known. "The Last of Us" highlights that last option to an exceptional degree in the most recent episode, and Bill (Nick Offerman) not only survives the collapse of the world, but does so with a fair amount of technical skill and planning.
Stephen King Joins The Last Of Us Fans In Calling Bluff Over This Episode 3 Geography Detail
No one seemed to be prepared when "The Last of Us" Episode 3 blindsided us with what is arguably the most beautiful love story known to man. What seemed to start as a normal trek in the woods for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) quickly evolves into watching a 20-year relationship develop between reclusive Bill (Nick Offerman) and outgoing Frank (Murray Bartlett). We watch the two meet, play heartbreaking love songs, and grow strawberries together. The end of their story isn't for the faint of heart but does tell a moving story about the perseverance of love. Take that, Infected.
Brendan Fraser Hated Working On The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
Hollywood is experiencing what some have referred to as a "Brenaissance" (via Yahoo), as the actor has returned from a long hiatus appearing in a number of worthwhile endeavors such as "Doom Patrol" and "No Sudden Moves." Everyone arguably loves a comeback, and there is no denying that Fraser has successfully returned to the spotlight. To top things off, the actor's career resurgence also has received some much-deserved recognition from both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's feature "The Whale."
The Last Of Us: Episode 3 Recap - Bill & Frank Swanson(g)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 3 – "Long Long Time" We don't want to call it too soon, but HBO's "The Last of Us" may have just reached its pinnacle. The critically-acclaimed show's third episode is not only the best of the series so far — it's arguably also the best bit of standalone television that we've seen to date in 2023. The most impressive thing is that the strength of this episode doesn't come from our leading pair of Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey). Instead, "Long Long Time" plunges viewers into the world of two crucial characters from the game that the TV show's version of Ellie never even gets to meet. In a whopping 75-minute episode, we are finally introduced to Bill and Frank (Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett), and we spend most of that runtime watching them find second chances in each other in a world gone to hell.
Why Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Usually Gets His Way When Dealing With Network Executives
While many would agree that the show "Family Guy" is known for its hilarious characters and side-splitting cutaways, there is no denying that the animated series is not afraid to push the limits of comedy. Despite putting out jokes that may potentially rub people the wrong way, the cartoon's creator Seth MacFarlane rarely receives any interference from those above his pay grade.
Who Is American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline?
"American Pickers" is currently back in full swing over on History, and with it comes another year of Mike Wolfe's shenanigans, both on-screen and on social media. If you've been following the reality star over the past couple of years on Instagram, then you've probably noticed that a certain someone keeps popping up in his stories and in his feed. Well, we're here to tell you everything about her.
The Last Of Us Part III Should Keep The HBO Series From Suffering Game Of Thrones' Fate (We Hope)
"The Last of Us" features some of the most beloved characters and one of the best storylines in gaming history. With that in mind, it's not all that surprising that Naughty Dog's incredible video game is being brought to life by HBO. With its grim and bloody postapocalyptic setting and its foul-mouthed cast of characters, "The Last of Us" seems right at home on the network.
The Last Of Us Fans Aren't Buying The Series' Boston Landscapes
HBO understands better than perhaps any network the power of the water cooler show. Its commitment to the weekly release model has made series like "The White Lotus" and "Succession" the talk of the town the day after a new episode premieres. Of course, that type of popularity has its drawbacks. Trigger-happy Twitter users are quick to flood the Internet with praise and meme-worthy screenshots, but they're also exceedingly scrutinizing. HBO's latest hit, "The Last of Us," is no exception.
