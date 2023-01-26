Surveillance video released Southwest Philly gas station armed robbery

Two thieves stole cash and left an employee shaken after storming into a gas station in Southwest Philadelphia

New surveillance video shows the two men inside United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The armed men forced their way behind the register and held the employee at gunpoint.

Police say they took $1,600 in cash, the victim's phone and tobacco products before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.