JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why She Didn't Watch a Movie with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. For 15 Years
Sarah Michelle Gellar is best known for playing the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which premiered back in 1997. That was a huge year for Gellar who also appeared in Scream 2 and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Making I Know What You Did Last Summer was especially important because it's how Gellar met her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. The couple recently had their 20th wedding anniversary, but it hasn't all been perfect. Gellar is currently busy promoting her new Paramount+ show, Wolf Pack, and she recently revealed to Graham Norton (via Entertainment Weekly) that Prinze wouldn't watch movies with her for 15 years because she spoiled The Sixth Sense. Gellar was on the show with M. Night Shyamalan, who is promoting his new movie Knock at the Cabin, when she asked Norton and the director, "Can I tell you the most embarrassing story ever?" She began, "It's a Freddie Prinze story. We've all seen Sixth Sense here?"
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
SNL: Michael B. Jordan Is the Next Jake From State Farm
Michael B. Jordan just made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and appeared in one of the funniest sketches of the season. In a pre-recorded bit, Jordan stepped into the role of Jake From State Farm after Mikey Day's character started searching for a new insurance policy. This version of Jake got the insurance sorted out and then some.
Saturday Night Live: Michael B. Jordan Cameos As Creed on Weekend Update
Ahead of the release of Creed 3 in March, Michael B. Jordan appeared as Adonis Creed on Saturday Night Live. Making his hosting debut on the live sketch comedy, Jordan's Creed appeared on the show's "Weekend Update" segment. At the tail end of the segment, Jordan appeared as a former fling of Heidi Gardner's Angel (Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie Ever).
Michael Jackson Biopic to Star His Nephew Jaafar Jackson in Lead Role
Emancipation and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is set to direct a Michael Jackson biopic, which will star Jackson's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the leading role. Jaafar, the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson, also has his own music career, giving him not just the looks, but the skillset needed to hone in on his uncle's story. The film, tentatively titled just Michael, has a script by John Logan.
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
Dr. Phil to End Long-Running Talk Show
Daytime talk show Dr. Phil is set to conclude later this year after 21 seasons on the air. According to Variety, series star and producer Dr. Phil McGraw opted to not continue the series, noting he "made the call to end production of the hourlong series." CBS Media Ventures will reportedly keep the series going through syndicated repeats through the next year. They go on to report that each episode of the series is "averaging about 2 million viewers." As TV viewers will recall, Dr. Phil's television career began as a recurring guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, spinning out of it into his own series back in 2002 and going on to be nominated for 31 Emmy Awards along the way.
Harley Quinn Confirmed to Continue Under DC Studios
Tuesday was a huge day for DC fans with DC Studios announcing the first half of the DC Universe's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, but while there were several new film and television projects to get excited about, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran also had some news about existing projects as well — including Harley Quinn. At the press event outlining the slate, Gunn and Safran were asked about the fate of the fan-favorite HBO Max animated series and Gunn made it clear that Harley's adventures will be continuing.
James Gunn Reveals New DC Studios Slate With Superman, Batman, Swamp Thing, and A Lot More
James Gunn and Peter Safran's new vision for the DC Studios franchise is starting to take shape, and we now know Superman is leading the charge. The filmmakers revealed a shocking slate for the future, which will include movies like Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. TV series will also be included on HBO Max and will involve shows like Lanterns, Creature Commandos, Booster Gold, Waller, and Paradise Lost. There is also a Supergirl project in the works, though there's no word if it will include the same version of the character in The Flash. Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright.
James Gunn and Peter Safran Address Jason Momoa Lobo Rumors
Tuesday was a huge day for DC fans with DC Studios unveiling the first details of their upcoming slate of movies and HBO Max shows. Over recent months, the future of the franchise has been the topic of a lot of discussion, speculation, and rumors regarding what characters — and actors — will appear in the new era of the DC Universe. Among those discussions has been Aquaman star Jason Momoa's future and now, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are addressing the rumors about Momoa and if Lobo is in his future.
Cindy Williams, Laverne & Shirley Star, Dies at 75
Cindy Williams, one-half of the lead duo behind ABC's hit Laverne & Shirley sitcom, has died. The actor's family announced Williams' passing Monday evening through a statement obtained by the Associated Press. According to the family, Williams died last Wednesday after a brief illness, though an exact cause of death was not released. She was 75.
The Queen's Gambit Season 2 on Netflix Seemingly Teased by Anya Taylor-Joy
Netflix's The Queen's Gambit was a hit with fans, critics, and awards organizations, serving as Anya Taylor-Joy's breakout performance, allowing her to take on coveted roles in a variety of projects, though a recent tweet has fans thinking she could be making a return to the small screen. Taylor-Joy recently tweeted, then deleted, the message "The Queen's Gambit 2." Understandably, fans were quick to speculate that this was confirmation of such a project, with her deleting the tweet just minutes later only igniting more questions about whether she knew this would imply a Season 2 was on the way or if she shared something before she was supposed to.
The Last of Us Episode 3's Long, Long Running Time
Sunday's The Last of Us, titled "Long Long Time," runs for a long, long time. HBO has confirmed the title and running time of episode 3, which introduces a pair of post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town: Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). According to the HBO schedule, the feature-length episode clocks in at 81 minutes, just shy of the 85-minute series premiere. That's considerably longer than last week's normal-sized episode 2 (56 minutes) and the upcoming episode 4 (airing February 5th) and episode 5 (February 12th).
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
Jon Bernthal's Current Series Cancelled Amid MCU Return Speculation
When it comes to television shows, production schedules make it awfully hard for an actor to appear in more than one series in a major role. For fans hoping to see the return of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, you might be in luck. Monday, Showtime announced it had canceled American Gigolo, the series Bernthal starred in last fall. Coincidentally enough, Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, with many hoping the character will pop up in the extended 18-episode series.
Netflix Releases Murder Mystery 2 Trailer Featuring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston
Netflix has released the trailer for Murder Mystery 2, the upcoming sequel featuring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a husband-and-wife crime-solving duo. The movie, coming to Netflix in March, is a follow-up to their 2019 movie, which forced a husband-and-wife team to become super sleuths in order to solve a murder on a yacht, with the obvious dangers and ticking clocks that entails. This time, they will be trying to track down a friend Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), who is kidnapped from his own wedding...but given the "murder" in the title, we're guessing that someone isn't going to make it through the first act.
