Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 1/31/23
Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, daily fantasy basketball would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. As a result, NBA daily fantasy is...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brock Purdy (elbow) questionable to return for 49ers in Championship Game; Josh Johnson in at quarterback
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is considered questionable to return Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy injured his throwing arm when Haason Reddick strip-sacked him. After initially walking on the field with the offense for its second series, he had a talk with Kyle Shanahan and removed himself from action. Journeyman Josh Johnson is the next man up for San Francisco.
Update: Josh Johnson (concussion) ruled out for 49ers in NFC Championship Game; Brock Purdy (elbow) remains at quarterback
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson will not return in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy left Sunday's game due to an elbow injury, which is making it hard for him to get any arm strength whatsoever. Johnson, the team's 4th-string quarterback, then suffered a concussion. Purdy will have the 49ers offense going forward, though they seem to only be able to run the football currently.
Kadarius Toney (ankle) questionable to return for Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is considered questionable to return Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After an active first quarter in which he saw some touches, Toney went to the locker room. Now, the team has officially deemed him questionable to return due to an ankle injury.
Josh Johnson being evaluated for concussion, Brock Purdy (elbow) back in
San Francisoc 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was earlier knocked out of the game due to a right elbow injury. However, backup quarterback Josh Johnson is now in the locker room for a possible concussion. It's unclear if Purdy will be able to throw, and there are signs Christian McCaffrey in the Wildcat may be the best course of action for San Francisco.
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/31/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is dealing with a left groin strain, which is why he has missed time recently. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Caris LeVert back to a bench role.
Miami's Gabe Vincent (ankle) active on Tuesday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Vincent will suit up in a second unit role after the 26-year old was listed with right ankle inflammation. In 19.5 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 13.2 FanDuel points. Vincent's Tuesday...
Justin Watson (illness) won't play for Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson will not play Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, he has been ruled out for the AFC title game with the Super Bowl on the line. In 5 games...
Detroit's Cory Joseph (back) will not play Monday
The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Cory Joseph (back) for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Joseph will miss a third straight game as he recovers from a back injury. Alec Burks has started in each of the past two games and has averaged about 28.5 minutes per game without Joseph in that time.
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee Tuesday
The Milwaukee Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt with Charlotte, and should be good to go despite his lingering knee injury. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 55.1 fantasy points against the Hornets, with 28.6...
