LCU aims to take care of business on road

The Lubbock Christian University basketball teams are trying to hang close in the Lone Star Conference West Division races. Beyond that, the Chaps and Lady Chaps need to build their resumes for the eight-team South Central Region portion of the Division II NCAA Tournament.

This week is one of those in which neither can afford to slip up. Both are on the road for conference games Thursday and Saturday against opponents with losing records.

On Thursday night in Wichita Falls, the Lady Chaps (13-7, 8-4 in the LSC) take on Midwestern State (5-14, 3-10) at 5:30 p.m., followed at 7:30 p.m. by the Chaps (12-6, 8-4) against Midwestern (9-10, 6-7).

Then the LCU teams get on the bus and go to Lawton, Oklahoma where the Lady Chaps tangle with Cameron (9-10, 6-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday and the Chaps face the Aggies (4-15, 2-11) at 3 p.m.

It might be worth a reminder that teams below .500, even well below .500, can be dangerous. The LCU men were 22-1 last February when they went to Lawton and lost in overtime to a Cameron team that came in 3-14.

The LCU women are tied for second in the LSC West Division, but missed a chance for resume-building victories last week against the top two teams in the LSC East Division, losing at UT Tyler (16-3, 11-1) last Thursday and at No. 4 Texas Woman's (17-1, 12-0) on Saturday.

The Lady Chaps have won the past five meetings with Midwestern State and are 6-1 against the Mustangs under Steve Gomez. Natalie Stice from Tahoka is Midwestern's leading scorer, averaging 13.6 points per game.

LCU forward Grace Foster averages 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, figures that rank seventh and second, respectively, in the conference.

The LCU men are tied for fourth place in the LSC West Division, though the Chaps took care of business on the road last week, winning last Thursday at UT Tyler and on Saturday at Dallas Baptist.

Midwestern State, however, snapped a six-game losing streak in the series against LCU in the first round of conference play, beating the Chaps 71-65 on New Year's Day at the Rip Griffin Center.

Chaps forwards Rowan Mackenzie and Russell Harrison are the second- and seventh-leading scorers in the conference with averages of 19.4 and 15.6 points per game, respectively. Point guard Najeeb Muhammad ranks third in the LSC in assists with an average of 4.6 per game and second in assists-to-turnover ratio.

THURSDAY'S AREA SCHEDULE

Women

Lubbock Christian University (13-7, 8-4) at Midwestern State (5-14, 3-10), 5:30 p.m.

South Plains College (10-7, 4-0) at Western Texas (5-12, 0-5), 5:45 p.m.

Wayland Baptist (12-7, 8-5) at Mid-America Christian (16-4, 10-4), 6 p.m.

Men

Lubbock Christian University (12-6, 8-4) at Midwestern State (9-10, 6-7), 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 South Plains College (16-3, 4-1) at Western Texas (8-11, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Wayland Baptist (13-6, 8-5) at Mid-American Christian (8-12, 5-9), 8 p.m.