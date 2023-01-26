ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner's dog, trespasses storefront

By Karley Cross
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal Trespass
A complainant reported that a person took her dog from the backyard and was trespassing at her business. After police made contact with the man, he went directly back to the business and was arrested.

3300 block of North 1st Street – Family Violence Assault
When responding to a disturbance, officers discovered a man whose girlfriend hit him in the face at least two times. The girlfriend allegedly told police she was also hit. Neither had visible injuries.

2400 block of South 2nd Street – Burglary of Building
A victim reported that an unknown person stole several items at their rental home. Items included an air conditioning unit and a toilet, both valued at $200 each.

800 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property
The owner of an Abilene consignment store accused someone described as a white man of about 30 years old, having stolen about 10 comic books valued at nearly $200.

2600 block of South 7th Street – Graffiti Pecuniary Loss
An unknown suspect spray painted graffiti at a South Abilene park.

1200 block of Sycamore Street – Injury to Elderly
Police were called to a disturbance, where an elderly victim told an officer he had been assaulted by his adult son. The son was arrested, and the father is pressing charges.

700 block of Woodlawn Drive – Credit Card Abuse
A victim reported that a known suspect stole his credit card and made several purchases.

3500 block of Clack Street – Theft of Property
A South Abilene business reported that at least two unknown women stole several items valued at $1,000.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Service
A woman reported to APD that there was a fraudulent charge on a life insurance payout after her father’s passing.

3400 block of Catclaw Drive – Terroristic Threat
Police responded to a disturbance at a South Abilene business, where an assault was reported. No further information was released.

4200 block of South 6th Street – Theft of Property
A woman reported she had been scammed out of $250 after paying for a puppy on social media. She is pressing charges.

1400 block of Westheimer Road – Family Violence Assault
A 50-year-old woman reported that her 26-year-old girlfriend assaulted her.

Arrests

Charlie Torres – Criminal Trespass
A local business owner reported that Torres took a dog from her backyard, and brought the dog into the business, claiming it was his. Police said he then walked through the business and behind the counter, as she and her employees asked Torres to leave. After calling police, an officer made contact with the suspect at a nearby convenience store. After warning him, he immediately walked to the business and was arrested.

Yezen Haddad – Warrant
Police contacted Haddad in reference to a disturbance in the 1100 block of North 18h Street. There, he showed to have a warrant for his arrest.

Richard Fuqua – Warrant
Fuqua was contacted at his North Abilene home for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was arrested in June 2022 in connection to a December 2021 Theft of Elderly charge.

Pete Burkhead – Injury to Elderly
Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1200 block of Sycamore Street, where officers discovered a 72-year-old man claiming that his son, Burkhead, had assaulted him. Police said Burkhead and his father were arguing in the hallway when things turned physical. The reporting officer noted a large knot forming on the father’s head. Burkhead was arrested for 3rd degree Felony Injury to Elderly.

Raymond Dreadin – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant
Dreadin was stopped in the 7500 block of South Clack Street for failing to signal a lane change. The vehicle was associated with a wanted suspect involved in narcotics. After a K9 officer played their part, police searched the pickup truck – yielding a backpack with a firearm and a bag of what later tested positive for meth.

Kara Keele – Warrant
Alongside Dreadin in a pickup truck associated with narcotics, Keele was discovered to have a warrant for her arrest.

Martha Martinez – Warrant
Information leading to Martinez’s arrest was not released. Police said she had five Taylor County warrants for her arrest.

Austin Fillmon – Warrant
Fillmon was contacted in the 2400 block of South 35th Street in reference to a wanted location call. He was discovered to have a warrant for his arrest.

James Bell – Warrant
Bell was contacted in the 4600 block of South 14th Street, in reference to having a warrant for his arrest. That was confirmed and he was arrested.

Joshua Weaver – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance
Employees at a South Abilene business reported to police, seeing Weaver open and consume food items, as well as taking them without paying. Police made contact with him, and confirmed he had a felony warrant for his arrest. During his arrest search, officers found meth in his pants pocket, as well as two syringes and a glass pipe.

Larry Knox – Warrant
During a traffic stop near Sandefer and Swenson Streets, Knox was pulled over for having an unreadable license plate. He was then discovered to have a warrant for his arrest.

Ryan Fowler – Public Intoxication
Police were called out to Whiskey Girl in the 800 block of East Highway 80 for a disturbance. There, employees said an intoxicated man broke someone’s car window. Fowler was found laying against the building, sleeping. He displayed obvious signs of intoxication, and was arrested.

Shelby Ochoa – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child
Ochoa was contacted at the South 14th Street McDonalds in reference to a drunk driver report. Police found her to be intoxicated, and arrested her.

Troy Bonar – Terroristic Threat
Bonar was contacted while leaving the scene of a disturbance in-progress in North Abilene. He allegedly used a fake gun to threaten a victim, with whom he once had a sexual relationship. To prevent further acts of violence, Bonar was arrested.

