The Holy Donut opens new shop: Here's why community is rejoicing in Arundel, Maine

Well, we made it through a week of unrelenting snowfall and challenging power outages. I hope those of you who lost electricity now have power again. As well, I hope your driveways and walkways are all shoveled and you are hopefully able to just relax and enjoy the weekend.

The snow and outages were the big story for all of us this week, but not the only one. Here are some other recent highlights from the York County Coast Star coverage area . . .

Do not read with an empty stomach . . .

. . . And if you do, be prepared to make a donut run for the craving you're about to develop. The Holy Donut opened its latest shop in Arundel earlier this month, bringing to the community a doughnut that mixes one particular ingredient into its dough that most other doughnuts do not have. Of all the donuts on the menu, one particular one is a fan fave, according to Michaela Paddock, the manager of the new shop.

Cause to do the Safety Dance

Not for the first time, Kennebunk has been named the safest town in Maine in a nationally known security company's annual report of violent crimes and property crimes in the United States. Credit for achieving that 2022 statistic goes to the Kennebunk Police Department, of course. But in a recent interview, Kennebunk Police Chief Robert MacKenzie named who also deserves credit for the community's public safety record. MacKenzie also mentions one aspect that has made a particular different in local community policing.

Booked for $3m in federal funds

My column in this week's York County Coast Star focuses on some fantastic news that the director and staff at Goodall Library in Sanford received just in time for Christmas: the library has been awarded $3 million in federal funds to go towards its upcoming upgrading, renovation and expansion.

Mind that mailbox

The Kennebunkport Police Department has had to investigate a number of mail thefts in the community in recent years. It's not just a local problem, however, and in particular residents in rural areas - where mailboxes tend to be grouped together alongside the road - need to be vigilant.

Seeking a hike in revenue

Fellow reporter Max Sullivan reports this week that the York Select Board is considering putting user fees in place for those who hike Mount Agamenticus. Such fees would help the town generate revenue to go towards maintaining the local natural treasure.

