Louisville, KY

Who's filming in Louisville? These stars could be joining Ethan Hawke here in January

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
 5 days ago

And — action!

After months of scouting locations and pre-production, actor, producer Ethan Hawke has begun filming " Wildca t" in various locations around Kentucky including Jefferson, Oldham and Shelby counties.

The film stars Hawke's daughter Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things") alongside a pool of major-league actors including Oscar-nominee Laura Linney (“You Can Count on Me,” "Ozark"), Philip Ettinger (“First Reformed”), Rafael Casal (“Blindspotting”), Steve Zahn (“White Lotus”), Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”), Willa Fitzgerald (“Reacher”), Alessandro Nivola (“The Many Saints of Newark”) and Vincent D’Onofrio (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”).

Thriller starring Orlando Bloom, Andie MacDowell being filmed in Kentucky. What to know

Maya Hawke, who plays famed American author Flannery O'Connor in "Wildcat," is also one of the film's producers .

“Maya has been working hard for years to put this project together, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to introduce a new generation of filmgoers to the genius of Flannery O’Connor,” Ethan Hawke told Variety . “Her work explores themes important to all artists — the intersection of creativity and faith, the blurred relationship between imagination and reality.”

The father-daughter duo previously worked together on the limited series “The Good Lord Bird,” but according to Variety , he is directing her for the first time with “Wildcat.” In addition to directing the film, Ethan Hawke co-wrote the script with Shelby Gaines.

"Wildcat" follows the life of writer Flannery O'Connor, while she struggled to publish her first novel.

A native of Georgia, O'Connor was an American novelist and short-story author who is considered one of America's greatest fiction writers.

Born in 1925, O'Connor wrote in the Southern Gothic genre and is perhaps best remembered for her short story collections, "A Good Man Is Hard to Find" and "Everything That Rises Must Converge." Not long after she was diagnosed with a hereditary illness, O'Connor's first novel, "Wise Blood," was published in 1952.

Twelve year later, O'Connor died at the age of 39 from systemic lupus erythematosus. In 1972, the posthumous collection of O'Connor's work, "The Complete Stories," received the National Book Award , usually given to a living writer.

No release date has been announced for "Wildcat."

Reach features reporter Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Who's filming in Louisville? These stars could be joining Ethan Hawke here in January

