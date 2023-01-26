Grand Valley signee Ava Scanlon helping Grand Ledge girls basketball shake off slow start

Ava Scanlon envisioned big things for the Grand Ledge girls basketball team this winter.

And even as the start to the season wasn't ideal for the Comets with just two wins in their first nine games — including three losses by five points or fewer — Scanlon still saw the potential.

"We kind of had a rough beginning," Scanlon said. "Last week we wanted to turn it up — especially because we're going to our next round of conference play. We knew Portland was a really good team and we wanted to get a win under our wings to help us get momentum."

Grand Ledge did just that, putting together a second-half rally to knock off Portland. And Scanlon played a big role in that 40-25 victory with a double-double.

That double-double was one of two turned in last week by the Grand Valley State basketball signee that has played a part in a three-game winning streak Grand Ledge (5-7) is taking into Friday's CAAC Blue matchup against Everett.

Scanlon, who was voted the LSJ high school athlete of the week, averaged 17.5 points and 16.5 rebounds in the Comets' wins over Portland and Waverly last week. The 6-foot-2 post also had 20 points and 16 rebounds in a CAAC Blue win over Waverly.

Those performances have mirrored what Scanlon has consistently displayed during her four-year varsity career for the Comets.

"Ava is big for us every game," Grand Ledge coach Beth Perez said. "We've really been able to focus on getting her the ball a little bit more so she can finish at the basket. She's just relentless on the boards. The kid just goes after every rebound on both sides of the floor. You see her give it all the entire time she is in.

"There's never any lack of effort."

Scanlon is among a small group of players in Greater Lansing averaging double-doubles. She enters Friday averaging 12.6 points and 12.1 rebounds — numbers that have come despite the constant extra attention she receives from opposing teams.

"Some games it feels like there's never a moment where there's not more than two people on me," Scanlon said. "I've kind of just gotten used to it. Sometimes I don't really notice it because I'm so in the zone. Nothing has ever really changed. I kind of just keep doing what I've been doing. It's just that extra defensive player there makes it a little bit harder with finishing around the rim but I've been working on it."

Scanlon hopes to help Grand Ledge build on its recent momentum while navigating the back half of its schedule. More of an emphasis has been placed recently on getting the ball in the post to Scanlon and Alayna Armstrong, which has aided the Comets' recent play.

The mission now is to continue to follow that blueprint while chasing a strong finish.

"We have big plans and we're all ready to work," Scanlon said. "We all believe in ourselves. Every team that we've lost to — it's been pretty close so we know we can do it. We just have to find that extra oomph."

