ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Gallego to step down from campaign group to focus on Senate race

By Rafael Bernal
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuBZt_0kSKCqnx00

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) will step down at the end of the quarter from his job as head of Bold PAC, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s (CHC) campaign arm, to focus on his 2024 Senate bid.

Gallego earlier this month was reelected by his peers to serve a second term at the PAC’s helm, following a strong midterm showing that brought in nine new CHC members, a record, while defending all incumbents up for reelection.

He announced his Senate bid on Monday.

“Being able to leave with the highest amount of Latino Democrats ever in Congress is something that I can be very proud of,” Gallego told The Hill.

The fifth-term Arizona congressman said he chose to keep his House seat during his Senate bid, but decided to step away from Bold PAC.

“I would love to but I always promised my Bold PAC members that they would be my top concern, my primary concern and my entire focus,” Gallego said.

“I don’t want to put at risk a lot of the successes we’ve had at Bold PAC. And while I’m going to start doing a little less here, I’m still going to be involved. But then I also have a baby girl coming soon too, which is also going to take up some of my attention.”

Gallego’s jump into the Arizona Senate race has already shifted the political center in a Southwestern state that’s transitioned from a GOP stronghold to a purple state over the last decade.

While both of Arizona’s senators were elected as Democrats, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema last year left the party and became an Independent. If she runs for reelection as an Independent — she has not announced whether she’ll run — the state will likely hold a three-way Senate race.

While Arizona is more than 30 percent Latino, the state has never had a Hispanic senator.

“We have some very good Southwest representation already, obviously, with [Sen.] Ben Ray [Luján (D-N.M.)] and with [Sen. Catherine] Cortez Masto [(D-Nev.)]. But Arizona is a different animal. I think it’d be great to kind of bring that perspective to them there,” said Gallego.

As chair of Bold PAC and having previously worked on the organization’s independent expenditure arm, Gallego has some experience in Senate races, including Cortez Masto’s wins in 2016 and 2022 and Sen. Bob Menendez’s (D-N.J.) 2018 race.

“What you learn is that it’s a big world when you’re dealing with Senate races. But you know, you have to still make sure you’re doing early outreach to Latinos, you have to still do a lot of consolidation with your partners to make sure they stay with us throughout the campaign,” Gallego said.

Gallego also pointed to lessons learned from House races in which Bold PAC played heavily, like the elections of first-term Reps. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) and Yadira Caraveo (D-Colo.), where Bold PAC had to go into Republican territory and moderate suburban areas to put its candidates over the top.

“Or someone like [Rep.] Andrea Salinas who, you know, really came out of nowhere, rocked it in the primary, rocked it in the general, in a suburban district that has 20 percent Latinos, but it’s, you know, a very still kind of suburban setting,” Gallego said of the Oregon Democrat.

The Salinas race in particular earned Gallego and Bold PAC points among Hispanic members and organizers, as it pitted the CHC group against Democratic leadership and a massive influx of cryptocurrency-connected donations in the primary as well as a strong self-funded Republican in the general election.

Those tough races, Gallego said, helped prepare him for the upcoming Senate fight.

“So all those lessons that we learned from our research, from our work, from our AB trials, everything else like that that we’re good at, I’m lucky to be able to bring as an experience to the Senate run,” he said.

Gallego said he doesn’t know who will replace him as Bold PAC chair, but he has no favorites.

“And I have no concerns either. This organization is very professionalized.”

Under Luján, Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) and Gallego, Bold PAC has grown to become a model for other congressional caucus-based campaign organizations.

Its growth has pushed up CHC numbers in general, including in the Senate, where Gallego hopes to become the fifth Democratic Latino serving.

But while Bold PAC has helped grow the CHC’s Senate footprint, Hispanic senators have for the most part stayed out of the group’s leadership, leaving it to House members.

“In terms of CHC leadership from the Senate or Bold PAC leadership from the Senate, I think we have a lot of great people and maybe they’d want to be able to do that. I can only predict what I’m gonna do, which is I’m gonna win this race. And then after that, I’ll start making decisions,” Gallego said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Lake attacks Gallego as ‘AOC of Arizona’ after Senate announcement

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) attacked Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) as the “AOC of Arizona” on Sunday night, a week after the progressive Democrat announced he’s running for Senate in 2024. Since losing to now-Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) in November’s election, Lake has pushed false claims about election fraud and taken her grievances to court.…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Campaign Report — Trump, DeSantis on track for collision?

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking the latest news on campaigns and elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil and Amee LaTour. Someone forward this newsletter to you? Subscribe here. Trump and DeSantis throw jabs at each other…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Santos steps down from committee assignments

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is stepping down from his committee assignments, he informed House GOP colleagues on Tuesday in a conference meeting. The representative had faced a whirlwind of criticism over numerous fabrications and misrepresentations of his resume and personal history, as well as questions about his personal and campaign finances. Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.)…
The Hill

Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties

The Republican-controlled House Oversight and Accountability Committee has disbanded the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, which focused on issues including voting rights, freedom of assembly and criminal justice reform policies. In a committee meeting on Tuesday, Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said this doesn’t mean topics related to these issues can’t be brought before…
MSNBC

The Marjorie Taylor Greene VP rumors are a frog-in-boiling-water moment

MAGA firebrand and serial conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is rumored to be angling for the position of Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick in the 2024 election. Whether that’s remotely likely is hard to say at this point. But the fact that at least some figures on the right see it as plausible speaks to the catastrophic state of the GOP’s establishment politics today.
The Hill

Trump criticizes Democrats’ effort to ‘cruelly’ change up primary calendar in New Hampshire speech

Former President Trump criticized the Democratic Party’s efforts to change up their primary calendar and boot New Hampshire from its first-in-the-nation primary spot during an appearance in the Granite State on Saturday. “From the very beginning, I’ve strongly defended New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status,” Trump said at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s annual meeting…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

McConnell defends Senate’s ‘reasonable’ push for info on Biden classified documents

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday urged the Department of Justice to cooperate with his Senate colleagues who have called for detailed information about the classified documents found at President Biden’s Delaware home and former office in Washington. McConnell emphasized that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.),…
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

House GOP plans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs as soon as Wednesday

House Republican leaders are prepared to hold a vote as soon as Wednesday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee.  Plans to move ahead on the vote come after compromise language was included in a resolution to strip her from the panel, causing Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) to drop her opposition…
The Hill

Spartz says she will support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs committee

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) said Tuesday that she’ll support Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in denying Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, doubling back after she asserted last week that she wouldn’t back the effort.   McCarthy has targeted Omar along with California Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for removal…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

867K+
Followers
95K+
Post
617M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy