League City, TX

Texas man had exploited girl who later committed suicide, feds say

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

GALVESTON, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A League City man was sentenced to prison after exploiting a 15-year-old girl who later committed suicide, authorities said.

Amari Mychael Singh, 23, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas stated.

“This man’s actions led to death of an innocent girl,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani in the release. “While he will have to serve 25 years in prison, he will someday still have freedom and a life. She will not. The damage he caused her, her family and the other victims is immeasurable and has absolutely no place in our community.”

In 2019, a 15-year-old girl reported to authorities that Singh, who was 20 at the time, produced a “sexually explicit” video of her and was distributing it over Snapchat, the USAO said in a release.

Authorities were able to confirm the victim’s story after obtaining search warrants for the Snapchat accounts of Singh and the victim. During the investigation, they also recovered the video of Singh having sex with the girl on his cell phone, according to the release.

“Evidence from Singh’s Snapchat and cell phone showed he produced sexually-explicit videos of another underage female and used Snapchat to advertise drugs, guns and women for sale,” the release stated.

According to the release, the victim’s mother spoke at the court hearing, where she said that her daughter committed suicide in 2020.

“She also read from journal passages her daughter had written, highlighting the emotional toll of Singh’s actions,” the release stated.

As part of his sentencing, Singh must also serve 10 years of supervised release, and will have to comply with restrictions to his access to children and the internet.

ValleyCentral

