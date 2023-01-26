Read full article on original website
Saturday Night Live recap: Michael B. Jordan takes a swing at a knock-out hosting debut
Strike! This week, a unionized group of post production workers at Saturday Night Live authorized a strike in an effort to expedite negotiations on their first contract, which they say has stalled in talks. This group, which unionized with the IATSE-affiliated Motion Picture Editors Guild last year, is responsible for post-production on pretaped sketches, like music videos and commercial parodies. The authorization has not yet become an actual strike, so it will be curious to see if the show relies on pretapes they have been keeping in their back pocket, or how episodes will be structured with this strike looming. But the show, as they say, must go on.
Watch an exclusive clip from the Oscar-nominated Close, the Belgian boyhood drama unlike anything else
Lukas Dhont's Close, now in theaters, opens on a note of pure, euphoric bliss. It requires no words and barely has any; watching it, you immediately understand what is meant when people describe the movies as a universal language. (Not for nothing, Close has been nominated for the Best International Feature Oscar, in a competitive year.)
The Last of Us recap: Bill and Frank get the kind of love story the game denied them
An awkward tension fills the air between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they navigate the woods outside Boston. Joel's grief over the loss of Tess (Anna Torv) is manifesting as a cruel coldness towards Ellie. Ellie isn't having it. "Nobody made you or Tess take me. Nobody made you go along with this plan," she says. "Don't blame me for something that isn't my fault."
9-1-1: Lone Star's Tarlos host dinner guest from hell: 'Not my parents, just my wife...'
In the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere, Carlos revealed to his fiance, TK, that he's been secretly married to his high school best friend, Iris. And in this week, they'll have to convince her to sign the divorce papers so they can get married... Just another normal day in Austin.
Watch first Survivor 44 premiere footage: 'I'll grab your puke bag'
The official Survivor 44 cast list has been revealed, along with fancy contestant photos and bios. But that's not enough! We want more! And now we have it. At today's CBS Winter 2023 Virtual Press Junket, the network aired an eight-minute clip from the upcoming two-hour Survivor 44 season premiere on March 1, complete with an introduction from host Jeff Probst. "We have a great group of players that are entertaining, they're dynamic, they're funny," Probst told the media in a video. "I think you're going to be very engaged with them this season. And the first episode… is packed. Part of it with stuff that we expected because it's part of the game design that we lay out. Part of it, very unexpected, because that's what happens when you do an unscripted show like this and you turn it over to 18 people to go play. You just don't know what's going to happen."
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Niall Horan impersonates Blake Shelton talking about his 'last season' in hilarious The Voice clip
The upcoming 23rd season of The Voice will be coach Blake Shelton's last, and boy, he won't let anyone forget it. In an exclusive promo for the new season, above, Shelton is featured in a montage of him telling the audience and contestants that this is his last turn in the chair — over and over again. He brings it up enough that his fellow coaches start getting in on the fun.
Jennifer Grey refuses to do Dirty Dancing sequel 'unless it's perfect' to honor Patrick Swayze
Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony. The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
RuPaul's Drag Race star Mistress slams 'has-been twink' internet trolls, reveals how she adopted Sugar and Spice
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 star Mistress Isabelle Brooks is ready to be one bad mother (if you're one of the Instagram trolls terrorizing her digital presence) — all while nurturing new talent as an excellent drag mother to her freshly adopted children. The Houston diva exclusively opens up...
Academy won't revoke Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination for To Leslie
Andrea Riseborough will get to stay in the Oscar race. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that the controversial awards campaign that led to the To Leslie star's nomination for Best Actress does not merit disqualifying Riseborough from the competition, though the grassroots effort involved some troubling behaviors.
Milo Ventimiglia is all tangled up in lies and love in new trailer for The Company You Keep
Pro: Milo Ventimiglia is back on TV. Con: Is what he'll be running every week. The This Is Us alum stars in the new ABC drama The Company You Keep as Charlie, a man with a gift for grift. And it runs in the family: His father, mother, and sister also dabble in the con arts; together they embark on group missions to relieve certain rich, undeserving people of their money. Things really get dangerous for Charlie, though, when he reluctantly falls for an undercover CIA officer named Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). Charlie and Emma don't know what each other does for a living, but when their worlds start to overlap, things get... complicated.
9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva break down that Tarlos and Iris divorce drama
Nothing is ever easy on 9-1-1: Lone Star. In the season 4 premiere, we learned Carlos (Rafael Silva) has been secretly married to his high school best friend Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca) — and in Tuesday's episode, Carlos and TK (Ronen Rubinstein) had to convince Iris to sign the divorce papers so the two first responders can get married. But the signature came with some biting commentary from Iris, leaving TK questioning if a Tarlos wedding was the best idea.
Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson to play the King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic
The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has found its King of Pop. Director Antoine Fuqua (Emancipation) revealed on Instagram Monday morning that Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the iconic musician in the upcoming Michael. "Proud to announce @jafaarjackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of...
The Winchesters boss on that Dean photo, a certain cameo, and what comes next
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Winchesters season 1, episode 9, "Cast Your Fate to the Wind." The secret's out! John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) are officially a couple, and thanks to this week's episode of The Winchesters — and a few evil vampires — they're no longer keeping their relationship status from their friends. And it's a good thing, because considering what they're all about to face, there's no room for secrets.
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
Marc Maron, Christina Ricci, and more slam Oscars' campaign review after Andrea Riseborough's nom
Marc Maron and other stars are slamming the Academy's decision to conduct a review of the campaign tactics behind this year's Oscar nominees following the surprise nomination of his To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough. The actor and podcast host, who, in To Leslie, plays a motel owner who helps Riseborough's...
3 big takeaways from the new DC superhero plans
At long last, we have a clear picture of DC's future. Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were made co-chairs of DC Films last year, and this week they finally unveiled their plan for an interconnected DC superhero universe across films and TV that they hope will match the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family, dies at 64
Lisa Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams in the 1960s Addams Family sitcom, died Saturday from a stroke, her rep confirmed to EW. She was 64. Chris Carbaugh of C and V Promotions, Loring's agent, said that the actress passed away "surrounded by her family." "Lisa was a very...
New DC boss says canceling Batgirl was the right move: 'That film was not releasable'
Even with the recent shakeup at DC Studios, Batgirl is going to remain in the vault. Leslie Grace was set to star as vigilante hero Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in a planned film for HBO Max, but last year Warner Bros. made the shocking announcement that it was canceling the film entirely — even though production had almost finished.
