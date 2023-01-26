Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Broadmoor Up delivers meals to the sick and homeless
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broadmoor Up is a non-profit organization started by Amy McDonald, who first organized a co-op in the Broadmoor Methodist Church parking lot. But what began as something small has now evolved into the once-monthly Broadmoor Farmer’s Market. When Amy started meeting people in her...
cenlanow.com
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
cenlanow.com
2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wooden-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
cenlanow.com
Keithville man, alleged to have possessed stolen sports cars, still on the streets
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s investigators say one man is still at large after warrants were issued for two Keithville men in connection with the possession of stolen vehicles. Nathan Martin, 21, of Keithville, was arrested on three counts of illegal possession of stolen things and...
cenlanow.com
Authorities capture fourth Columbia County inmate escapee; all escapees are back in custody
UPDATE (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Magnolia Police Department confirmed that the fourth Columbia County inmate escapee, Rico Rose, is back in custody. UPDATE: On January 30, 2023, around 5 PM, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsbury were taken into custody in Monroe, Louisiana. Officers have recovered both stolen vehicles.
cenlanow.com
Fire claims life of child in Sarepta; State Fire Marshal issues statement
SAREPTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Fire Marshal deputies have determined the cause of a fire that took the life of a child in the town of Sarepta on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the SFM’s office, the Sarepta Fire Department responded to a 1:30 a.m. report of a fire in the 700 block of Church Street on Jan. 30 where they arrived to find a mobile home on fire. Two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and were treated for minor smoke inhalation, but an 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued from the burning home.
cenlanow.com
Inmates escape from Columbia County Jail
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials released an alert Monday morning that four inmates escaped from the Columbia County Detention Facility. Sheriff Martin says the escapees are considered armed and dangerous. Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry and Rico Rose escaped in two vehicles. Those include a gold Ford...
cenlanow.com
IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found by Shreveport Bayou
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed that a woman’s body was found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has now been identified. Tytierr James, 27, of Bossier Parish, was found on Jan. 29 at 5:46 p.m. near a bridge...
cenlanow.com
Shreveport police: Child wounded in shooting, man arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a man they suspect was involved in a shooting over the weekend that injured a six-year-old. Officers responded to the scene on the 2700 block of Parkridge St. Saturday night around 8:14 p.m. to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. The child was struck in the wrist by gunfire while riding in a vehicle with their father.
cenlanow.com
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff...
