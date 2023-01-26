ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
U.S. accuses Russia of violating terms of nuclear arms control treaty

Russia is violating the terms of the New START nuclear arms control treaty by refusing to allow on-site inspections, the State Department said Tuesday. Why it matters: It's the first time the U.S. has accused Russia of breaching the terms of the agreement, which seeks to limit the long-range nuclear weapons programs of the U.S. and Russia, per the Wall Street Journal.
WASHINGTON STATE
Zelensky calls for faster weapons deliveries after Western tanks pledge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western nations to speed up their weapons deliveries to Ukraine on Sunday as Russia continued its attacks on eastern Ukraine. The big picture: Ahead of an anticipated springtime offensive by Russia, Zelensky said Moscow "hopes to drag out the war, to exhaust our forces." Last...
U.S. worries over Israel's democracy

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Jerusalem on Monday, where he weighed in on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for a judicial overhaul. Plus, the future of private spaceflight. And, a very rare green comet appears in the night skies. Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid and Miriam Kramer.
China's massive debt deal with Africa

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Africa last week to deepen U.S. ties in the continent. That comes as China is working on how to restructure debt in the region after loaning around $700 billion to Africa over the last two decades. Plus, the end of the Memphis Scorpion police...
National Prayer Breakfast returns under congressional leadership

The National Prayer Breakfast is returning to Washington, D.C. this week, but the decades-old event will look different from years prior as new leadership takes the reins. The big picture: The breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, will be held at the visitors' center at the Capitol and will be much smaller than previous events, AP reports.
WASHINGTON, DC
Calls for classified document reform mount after repeated discoveries

Bipartisan calls for reforms to the classified document system are growing following the series of revelations of government records found outside the White House and the National Archives. Driving the news: Issues over the classification of documents have been "bubbling for a long time," Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said Sunday....
INDIANA STATE
Comer's two-step messaging war

House Oversight Chair James Comer plans to project a factual, methodical face for official Washington — while thrilling the right-wing base with sideshows of outrage and conspiracy theories. Why it matters: Comer, a top powerhouse of the new GOP majority, has been road-testing this strategy for months — with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Trump criticizes “disloyal” DeSantis’ COVID record

Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on the campaign trail this weekend, criticizing DeSantis for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic and branding him "disloyal." Driving the news: Trump faced a wave of blame in the wake of the GOP's performance in 2022 midterm elections,...
FLORIDA STATE
