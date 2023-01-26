Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
U.S. accuses Russia of violating terms of nuclear arms control treaty
Russia is violating the terms of the New START nuclear arms control treaty by refusing to allow on-site inspections, the State Department said Tuesday. Why it matters: It's the first time the U.S. has accused Russia of breaching the terms of the agreement, which seeks to limit the long-range nuclear weapons programs of the U.S. and Russia, per the Wall Street Journal.
Zelensky calls for faster weapons deliveries after Western tanks pledge
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western nations to speed up their weapons deliveries to Ukraine on Sunday as Russia continued its attacks on eastern Ukraine. The big picture: Ahead of an anticipated springtime offensive by Russia, Zelensky said Moscow "hopes to drag out the war, to exhaust our forces." Last...
U.S. worries over Israel's democracy
Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Jerusalem on Monday, where he weighed in on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for a judicial overhaul. Plus, the future of private spaceflight. And, a very rare green comet appears in the night skies. Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid and Miriam Kramer.
Poll: Americans equally concerned about Biden and Trump classified documents
Americans are equally concerned about the discovery of classified documents at President Biden and former President Trump's residences. Driving the news: A new NBC News poll found that 67% of Americans said they were concerned about the classified document revelations for both Trump and Biden, despite the situations having clear distinctions.
China's massive debt deal with Africa
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Africa last week to deepen U.S. ties in the continent. That comes as China is working on how to restructure debt in the region after loaning around $700 billion to Africa over the last two decades. Plus, the end of the Memphis Scorpion police...
DHS chief: Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti and Nicaragua border arrivals fell nearly 90%
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday defended the Biden administration's new border policy designed to curb illegal border crossings in the face of a lawsuit from Florida and 19 other states challenging the program. Why it matters: The states argue in the suit against the Department of Homeland Security...
National Prayer Breakfast returns under congressional leadership
The National Prayer Breakfast is returning to Washington, D.C. this week, but the decades-old event will look different from years prior as new leadership takes the reins. The big picture: The breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, will be held at the visitors' center at the Capitol and will be much smaller than previous events, AP reports.
Calls for classified document reform mount after repeated discoveries
Bipartisan calls for reforms to the classified document system are growing following the series of revelations of government records found outside the White House and the National Archives. Driving the news: Issues over the classification of documents have been "bubbling for a long time," Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said Sunday....
Comer's two-step messaging war
House Oversight Chair James Comer plans to project a factual, methodical face for official Washington — while thrilling the right-wing base with sideshows of outrage and conspiracy theories. Why it matters: Comer, a top powerhouse of the new GOP majority, has been road-testing this strategy for months — with...
Trump criticizes “disloyal” DeSantis’ COVID record
Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on the campaign trail this weekend, criticizing DeSantis for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic and branding him "disloyal." Driving the news: Trump faced a wave of blame in the wake of the GOP's performance in 2022 midterm elections,...
