A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Available on eBay
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, which means it’s time to find a gift for someone who seems to already have everything. But don’t panic. We’re sure there’s still something they want — even if they haven’t realized they want it yet. Maybe they need a special someone, like a lover or a friend, to remind them what that thing is. That special someone is you, and that thing is on eBay.
The Rare Apollo GT, an “American Ferrari,” Is Finally Getting Its Due
In the year 2023, if I told you about a Frankensteinian vehicle that crossed a Buick with a Ferrari, you’d probably do a spit take (or, depending on how you feel about the Prancing Horse’s SUV, point to the Purosangue). But in the year 1963, what feels like an impossibility was a reality, albeit briefly.
Nissan Explores Using EV Batteries As Backup Generators
Early last year, a Wall Street Journal article observed that a growing number of American homeowners were purchasing backup power systems for their houses. It isn’t hard to see why; power grids are being disrupted by both extreme weather and malicious attacks, increasing the need for a backup power source.
Products of the Week: Chili Chocolate, Bowers & Wilkins and California Birks
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Momofuku spices things up with chili-tinged chocolate, Bowers & Wilkins releases next-gen Pi7 S2 earbuds and Birkenstock turns to Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God for a West Coast makeover.
India Is Becoming a Destination For Memorable Gin
Is India about to join the list of nations known for producing great gin? That’s one of the big takeaways from a recent New York Times article that explores the growth of distilleries in India. What’s perhaps most interesting about the article are the ways in which it illustrates how history and geography have converged to give rise to a growing industry. As it turns out, fans of great gin both in India and abroad are the likely winners there.
Prepare for Spring With Patagonia’s Very Rare Sale on Baggies
Look out! Fire! Paul Mescal’s legs! Now that we have your attention, listen up — we demand that you sprint over to Patagonia’s out-of-this-world Winter Sale. The brand’s web specials are often lacking in the size or style department, but not this time: hundreds of items are up to 40% off, with tons of gear and garb up for grabs in an array of hues and fits. If that weren’t enough, the iconic 5″ Patagonia Baggies Shorts, owner of the most versatile-comfortable-trendy shorts title, are included in said sale, clocking in at a cool $39 bucks in (count ’em) 12 eye-catching shades.
Owning Your Dream Car Is No Longer Enough
At around $110,000, you might think you’ve found a real steal for a Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. Yes, it does come with Pirelli tires and it’s finished in the marque’s proprietary paint. However, on hearing that it’s fully electric and can get up to 60 mph on a straight run, your suspicions might well be aroused, especially once you see a fully-grown adult hop inside. As it turns out, this Ferrari is a 3/4th scale of the real thing.
How to Shop for a Mattress Online
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. Sleep is essential to our health and overall mood, which is why it’s so important to find a good mattress that fits our sleep pattern. Wake up on the wrong side of the bed and your whole day can fall apart. You want to make sure that the mattress you choose is going to help you get the shuteye you need. Here’s how.
A Real World Test of the Unreal Bentley Continental GT Speed
“Context,” it’s been said, “is everything.” Similarly, heavily curated experiences make me hyper aware when critiquing a car. Case in point: my first taste of the Bentley Continental GT Speed, which came at a press launch in sun-doused Sicily, where the air smells like limoncello and fairy tale coastlines are lapped by the warm Mediterranean. Focus grasshopper, and don’t let the Amaro sweeten your view of the quarter-million-dollar grand tourer.
Bundle Up: A Ton of Fresh Fleece Is on Sale at The North Face
No more ifs, ands or buts — it’s time to buck up and buy a The North Face fleece. We get that you like your waxed jacket (trust us, we do too) for it’s ability to make you look like Pedro Pascal, and you’re probably turning to a variety of puffer jackets when the temps seriously dip. But there’s an argument to be made that the casual fleece is the king of winter outerwear — layerable, incredibly warm and the sartorial equivalent to wrapping yourself in a blanket. And who does fleece better than The North Face? (Answer: no one.)
