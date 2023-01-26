Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight
The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Georgia's Stetson Bennett Arrested
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday (January 29) morning, WFAA reports. Bennett, 25, who is just weeks removed from leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship, was taken into custody...
Video: Anita Baker Sings National Anthem Ahead Of 49ers-Eagles
The NFC Championship between the 49ers and Eagles is officially underway. The game's winner will advance to the Super Bowl where it will play the winner of Bengals-Chiefs. Before Sunday's NFC Championship Game began, Detroit legend Anita Baker sang the national anthem. Take a ...
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs’ QB has powerful moment after doing the unthinkable
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, which is a phrase I don’t know if we were confident in saying. But, they got it done, and it was a full team effort. It wasn’t just Patrick Mahomes going off, or just Travis Kelce. It wasn’t just the defense or just the offense. It was an entire team effort.
NFL playoff Sunday schedule, TV for AFC, NFC Championship Games
The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday with the conference championships. These are the final two games of the season before the Super Bowl. In the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers take their No. 1-ranked defense on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the No. 2-ranked defense.
Breaking: Cowboys Announce Decision On Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
The Cowboys are sticking with head coach Mike McCarthy, but they're moving on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore and the Cowboys have agreed to mutually part ways. Translation: Moore was asked to leave the position behind as Dallas wants to go in a different direction. ...
Super Bowl LVII Ticket Prices Are Already Sky-High
Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are already sky high if you had plans to go to the big game in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in two weeks for the title out in Glendale (Ari.) but good luck getting a good deal right now. ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the cheapest price for a ticket on Tick Pick.
Travis Kelce Reportedly Receives Positive Injury News On Sunday Morning
Patrick Mahomes' go-to target is expected to be available for Sunday's AFC Championship game. Travis Kelce was deemed questionable to play on Friday with a back injury, but NFL Network's Jesse Palmer said Kelce should be good to go on Sunday after suffering from back spasms on Thursday and ...
2023 Super Bowl ads cost reportedly sold at a record-breaking price by Fox
The road to Super Bowl LVII is almost over, with the kickoff for the biggest game in American sports less
When Is Super Bowl 2023? Time, Channel, Halftime Show Info, Where To Watch Super Bowl 2023 Online
The 2023 Super Bowl emanates from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Whether you’re a diehard football fan or someone who doesn’t know their first down from a touchdown who’s only watching for the commercials, the Super Bowl is an unofficial holiday meant to be celebrated.
Super Bowl LVII tickets near record prices for Eagles-Chiefs battle
The last time the Super Bowl was held at the Arizona Cardinals home stadium, many ticket brokers were left hurting as the average ticket price on the secondary market inched toward $10,000. Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans would pay nearly the same if they bought tickets now. According...
