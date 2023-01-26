After much anticipation, the Big 12 was the final Power 5 conference to reveal its 2023 Football schedule when the full slate was released on Tuesday (even if you may have seen an early leak from TCU). In the first - and potentially only - season as a 14-team league, the conference had many considerations to juggle in creating this schedule. Integrating the four new teams meant an end to the conference’s round robin “one true champion” format which guaranteed a rematch in the conference title game. In the previous format, the only opportunity for teams to feel hard-done-by would be placement of bye weeks and perhaps long road trips, but now some teams may truly have easier schedules than others. So how does the slate look for TCU in 2023 after a run to the National Championship game in 2022?

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO