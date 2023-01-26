ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
frogsowar.com

2022 TCU Football Recap: Special Teams

The TCU football team saw excellent performances in the third phase this season, with wide receiver and return specialist Derius Davis bringing two punts to the house and earning the Jet Award as the nation’s top return specialist. Kicker Griffin Kell enjoyed a career season, converting a career-long 54-yard field goal against Iowa State and sending Baylor fans home with a heartbreaking loss in what will forever be known as “Hypnotoad in a Hurry”. Punter Jordy Sandy attempted a career-high 63 punts and placed 18 punts inside the 20-yard line, increasing his total to 80 for his four-year career with the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

2023 TCU Football Schedule Released

After much anticipation, the Big 12 was the final Power 5 conference to reveal its 2023 Football schedule when the full slate was released on Tuesday (even if you may have seen an early leak from TCU). In the first - and potentially only - season as a 14-team league, the conference had many considerations to juggle in creating this schedule. Integrating the four new teams meant an end to the conference’s round robin “one true champion” format which guaranteed a rematch in the conference title game. In the previous format, the only opportunity for teams to feel hard-done-by would be placement of bye weeks and perhaps long road trips, but now some teams may truly have easier schedules than others. So how does the slate look for TCU in 2023 after a run to the National Championship game in 2022?
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

TCU P Jordy Sandy returning for the 2023 season

Two days after TCU senior kicker Griffin Kell announced his intentions to return for the 2023 season, senior punter Jordy Sandy shared an Instagram post revealing he’ll also be back for another season with the Horned Frogs. The 29-year-old Australian has spent all four seasons of his collegiate career at TCU, averaging 40.4 yards per punt with 30 boots over 50 yards.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy