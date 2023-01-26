Read full article on original website
Niall Horan impersonates Blake Shelton talking about his 'last season' in hilarious The Voice clip
The upcoming 23rd season of The Voice will be coach Blake Shelton's last, and boy, he won't let anyone forget it. In an exclusive promo for the new season, above, Shelton is featured in a montage of him telling the audience and contestants that this is his last turn in the chair — over and over again. He brings it up enough that his fellow coaches start getting in on the fun.
The Last of Us recap: Bill and Frank get the kind of love story the game denied them
An awkward tension fills the air between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they navigate the woods outside Boston. Joel's grief over the loss of Tess (Anna Torv) is manifesting as a cruel coldness towards Ellie. Ellie isn't having it. "Nobody made you or Tess take me. Nobody made you go along with this plan," she says. "Don't blame me for something that isn't my fault."
Milo Ventimiglia is all tangled up in lies and love in new trailer for The Company You Keep
Pro: Milo Ventimiglia is back on TV. Con: Is what he'll be running every week. The This Is Us alum stars in the new ABC drama The Company You Keep as Charlie, a man with a gift for grift. And it runs in the family: His father, mother, and sister also dabble in the con arts; together they embark on group missions to relieve certain rich, undeserving people of their money. Things really get dangerous for Charlie, though, when he reluctantly falls for an undercover CIA officer named Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). Charlie and Emma don't know what each other does for a living, but when their worlds start to overlap, things get... complicated.
9-1-1: Lone Star's Tarlos host dinner guest from hell: 'Not my parents, just my wife...'
In the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere, Carlos revealed to his fiance, TK, that he's been secretly married to his high school best friend, Iris. And in this week, they'll have to convince her to sign the divorce papers so they can get married... Just another normal day in Austin.
Watch first Survivor 44 premiere footage: 'I'll grab your puke bag'
The official Survivor 44 cast list has been revealed, along with fancy contestant photos and bios. But that's not enough! We want more! And now we have it. At today's CBS Winter 2023 Virtual Press Junket, the network aired an eight-minute clip from the upcoming two-hour Survivor 44 season premiere on March 1, complete with an introduction from host Jeff Probst. "We have a great group of players that are entertaining, they're dynamic, they're funny," Probst told the media in a video. "I think you're going to be very engaged with them this season. And the first episode… is packed. Part of it with stuff that we expected because it's part of the game design that we lay out. Part of it, very unexpected, because that's what happens when you do an unscripted show like this and you turn it over to 18 people to go play. You just don't know what's going to happen."
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Watch an exclusive clip from the Oscar-nominated Close, the Belgian boyhood drama unlike anything else
Lukas Dhont's Close, now in theaters, opens on a note of pure, euphoric bliss. It requires no words and barely has any; watching it, you immediately understand what is meant when people describe the movies as a universal language. (Not for nothing, Close has been nominated for the Best International Feature Oscar, in a competitive year.)
Annie Wersching — actress best known for 24, Runaways, TheLast of Us video game — dies at 45
Annie Wersching, an actress best known for her work in 24, Bosch, Runaways and voicing the character Tess in the video game The Last of Us, has died following a battle with cancer. She was 45. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Wersching's husband,...
Jennifer Grey refuses to do Dirty Dancing sequel 'unless it's perfect' to honor Patrick Swayze
Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony. The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Mistress slams 'has-been twink' internet trolls, reveals how she adopted Sugar and Spice
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 star Mistress Isabelle Brooks is ready to be one bad mother (if you're one of the Instagram trolls terrorizing her digital presence) — all while nurturing new talent as an excellent drag mother to her freshly adopted children. The Houston diva exclusively opens up...
The Mysterious Benedict Society cancelled at Disney+ after 2 seasons
Looks like the world will have to remain in peril as The Mysterious Benedict Society is being broken up by Disney+. After two seasons, the streaming service has cancelled the series based on the popular children's books Trenton Lee Stewart and starring Tony Hale. The YA book series, originally published...
King of the Hill gets reboot at Hulu from original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels
Hank isn't gonna know whether to laugh or vomit about this news. On Tuesday, Hulu announced a series order for a revival of the iconic animated hit King of the Hill. The series, which hails from 20th Television Animation, will be created and executive produced by original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson.
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva break down that Tarlos and Iris divorce drama
Nothing is ever easy on 9-1-1: Lone Star. In the season 4 premiere, we learned Carlos (Rafael Silva) has been secretly married to his high school best friend Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca) — and in Tuesday's episode, Carlos and TK (Ronen Rubinstein) had to convince Iris to sign the divorce papers so the two first responders can get married. But the signature came with some biting commentary from Iris, leaving TK questioning if a Tarlos wedding was the best idea.
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
James Gunn on Zachary Levi tweet: Plans can't change 'because an actor says something that I don't agree with'
Shazam: Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi caused a bit of a stir over the weekend. The actor surprised fans when he quote-tweeted Lyndon Wood (a British TV host and business consultant whose Twitter bio brags about being called "anti-vax" and "transphobic") asking who agrees that Pfizer poses "a real danger to the world." Pfizer is one of the pharmaceutical companies that produces COVID-19 vaccines.
New DC boss says canceling Batgirl was the right move: 'That film was not releasable'
Even with the recent shakeup at DC Studios, Batgirl is going to remain in the vault. Leslie Grace was set to star as vigilante hero Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in a planned film for HBO Max, but last year Warner Bros. made the shocking announcement that it was canceling the film entirely — even though production had almost finished.
Salma Hayek got her first ever lap dance from Channing Tatum while filming Magic Mike's Last Dance
No tap dancing around the truth here! Salma Hayek is dishing about receiving her first ever lap dance from Channing Tatum while on the set of Magic Mike's Last Dance. The actress, who performed scenes of exotic dancing in 1996's From Dusk Till Dawn and 1999's Dogma, explained that it was extremely fun for the tables to be turned for a change while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.
