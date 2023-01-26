Read full article on original website
Former Bradford Man Convicted
A former Bradford man was convicted with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer announced that Marc Nuzzo, the Bradford man involved in a crash that occurred in September of 2018 when he crossed the center line and struck a van driven by Stanley “Guy” Austin and 5 passengers head on, was convicted yesterday following a jury trial. Nuzzo was found guilty of 3 counts of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, and 6 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person. The Jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict of Homicide by Vehicle and Manslaughter.
Emporium Man Facing Felonies
State police in Cameron County say an Emporium man is facing several felonies, accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her to her home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Authorities say, during the early morning hours of Sunday, January 22nd, troopers were dispatched to a residence along East 5th...
Inmate Accused of Assault
An inmate at McKean County is accused of assaulting a corrections officer. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the Jail on Thursday afternoon, where they determined that 29-year-old Jonathan Kramer of Bradford had attacked and injured an officer. Kramer is serving a sentence of up to...
Stabbing Conviction Upheld
A Bradford man’s conviction for stabbing has been upheld on appeal. 29-year-old Matthew Howard is serving a sentence of 7-14 years for stabbing a man in the neck in 2020. He was also sentenced in a separate case to 1-2 years for the Procuring a Weapon as an inmate.
Fugitive of Justice
A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
Investigators search two apartments in Jamestown for narcotics
Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after narcotics investigators executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown Monday afternoon. At about 2:00 PM, detectives searched the lower apartment at 144 Park Street and located two individuals inside, along with 11 grams of fentanyl and a large amount of packaging materials. Police say charges regarding this address are forthcoming. Detectives also searched the upper apartment at 116 Park Street and located two individuals, 22-year-old Karielys Reyes and a two-year-old child. Police also seized 505 grams of cocaine and a quantity of cash. They also noted that the apartment was in "deplorable" condition, primarily from animal excretions. Reyes was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where she is being held pending arraignment on a charge of endangering the welfare of child. Police say the toddler was turned over to a family member. At the same time, Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Foote Avenue near Jamestown High School. 21-year-old Jamere Maisonet, who was listed on the search warrant, was taken into custody. Maisonet will be facing federal charges, which will be announced at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police Department were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators and the Jamestown Fire Department.
Additional Charges for Bethlehem Manslaughter Fugitives
Additional drug charges have been issued to the two fugitives arrested in Ellicottville Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem, Pa. and 25-year-old Christian R. Brewster of Friendship on a fugitive of justice warrant issued out of Pennsylvania for an involuntary manslaughter case.
Friendship native nabbed last week as a “fugitive from justice,’ now faces drug charges
Cattaraugus County Sheriff reports recovering 60 “glassine packages”. When Deputies Santigo and Worner pulled over a vehicle in the town of Ellicottville last week they made news by arresting 25 year-old Christian Brewster, a native of Friendship NY, as a fugitive from justice over an involuntary manslaughter charge in Bethlehem City Pennsylvania. Brewster and his companion, Nicole Stauffer, were both on the run after being charged in the death of their child from fentanyl poisoning on July 5th.
Sardinia man sentenced for pointing gun at police
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man will spend the next one to three years in prison after he pointed a gun at Erie County Sheriff’s deputies during a call in August, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On Aug. 11, 2022 38-year-old James Zbytek pointed a gun at deputies multiple times during a […]
Toddler’s bruises lead to arrest of Clearfield couple
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield couple that allegedly used make-up to try and hide the abuse of a 3-year-old has been charged in court, police said. Court documents show that 39-year-old Richard Hudak and 28-year-old Christina Swanson are both facing charges of child endangerment and recklessly endangering another person. Hudak also has a harassment […]
PSP Investigate Car Break-In
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a break-in to a motor vehicle. Troopers were called out to a location on Main Street in Smethport early Friday morning for a report of a theft from a vehicle. When they arrived the victim said that 23-year-old Blake Wian of Smethport had entered the vehicle without permission but had not stolen anything.
Gowanda Man Arrested on Drug Warrant in Salamanca
A Gowanda man was arrested on a warrant in Salamanca Thursday. Salamanca Police arrested 28-year-old Jordan Coulon on a bench warrant for failure to appear out of Cattaraugus County of Criminal drug charges. Coulon was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
“Let’s go outside and talk” Man charged with assault at Clearfield County camp
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is charged with assaulting another man at a camp in Clearfield County. Mason Guelich, 22, was accused by multiple people of punching and stomping on the man after the man confronted Guelich about an alleged sexual assault. State police were sent to the Clearfield Hospital after a […]
GANT: Grampian Man Charged for Threatening to Shoot 2 Water Authority Employees with Crossbow
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A Grampian man is facing charges for threatening to shoot two water authority employees with a crossbow. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Tyler J. Smith, 43, was charged by state police with two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person,...
Two Fugitives Arrested for Bethlehem Manslaughter
A Bethlehem, Pa woman and a Friendship man were arrested as fugitives in connection with a Bethlehem involuntary manslaughter case Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer and 25-year-old Christian R. Brewster on a fugitive of justice warrant issued out of Pennsylvania after a felony traffic stop in Ellicottville.
Woman Allegedly Spits On, Screams “All Men Are Scum” To Tops Employee
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly spitting on and screaming at a grocery store worker in Jamestown over the weekend. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Tops Market Foote Avenue location around noon on Saturday. Following an investigation, Jennifer...
Man wanted in PA, Jamestown located by police
He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.
State Police Calls: 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case. PSP Marienville are investigating an incident in which a known suspect may have corrupted a known juvenile. According to a release issued on Monday, January 30, the...
Salamanca Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
A Salamanca man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Dashawn Davis with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance of half an ounce or more, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Trafficking Methamphetamine
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man has plead guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says Luis Martinez faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years and a fine of $5,000,000 in connection with federal drug charges.
