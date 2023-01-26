Springfield police release total amount of crime for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report shows that crime in Springfield increased in the year 2022 by three percent.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the small increase in crime is mostly attributed to more shoplifting and car break-in incidents. The overall crime has decreased by six percent since 2018 and the number of murders in the City has also declined in the last five years.

Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, “The biggest spike this year was unfortunately shop lifting and break ins to motor vehicles. Those are some misdemeanor crimes that, unfortunately, its the same people over and over again, but when they are caught, they go to court and are released. Because they have not deemed these felonies or really dangerous crimes.”

Springfield homicides

There were 14 victims killed in the City, and the investigations by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit under the direction of Captain Trent Duda led to arrests or arrest warrants issued in 10 of the homicides.

• 2022: 14

• 2021: 17

• 2020: 18

• 2019: 20

• 2018: 18

Springfield Police Superintendent Clapprood stated, “We continue to work to modernize the Springfield Police Department and utilize the best practices in law enforcement to keep our citizens and our officers safe. We are encouraged by the continued downward trend in the most serious crimes in our city. We’ve implemented many strategies city-wide to prevent and deter crime, and the success we’ve seen in decreasing crime rates and increasing firearm seizures are all credit to the thorough and diligent work of Springfield’s Police officers and detectives.”

Guns seized in Springfield

A total of 314 illegally possessed firearms were taken off the streets, including 122 large-capacity firearms and 35 “Ghost Guns”, in 2022. The Firearms Investigation Unit seized 155 of those guns as part of their role in reducing the level of gun violence in the community.

Superintendent Clapprood reports victims of gun violence decreased by more than 20%, “The number of firearms seized has far surpassed any other year we have on record with the Springfield Police Department. Since I announced the creation of the Firearms Investigation Unit in July 2021 their results day in, and day out have far exceeded my expectations. By removing these firearms from the street their work and the work of all our officers has undoubtedly saved lives as we saw the number of victims of gun violence decrease by more than 20%.”

How many people were arrested in Springfield

2022: 3,187

2021: 3,180

2020: 3,251

2019: 4,279

2018: 4,565

Number of crashes (deadly) in Springfield

The number of deadly crashes has decreased in the City for the year 2022. The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit developed strategies to help decrease traffic and pedestrian fatalities which helped reduce the number of fatalities nearly in half.

• 2022: 5,238 (11)

• 2021: 5,238 (19)

• 2020: 4557 (16)

• 2019: 5,344 (8)

• 2018: 5521 (18)

Amount of citations including written warnings in Springfield

• 2022: 14,650

• 2021: 12,488

• 2020: 8,958

• 2019: 17,428

• 2018: 17,227

How many calls for service in Springfield

• 2022: 261,843

• 2021: 261,129

• 2020: 254,852

• 2019: 263,782

• 2018: 276,212

Mayor Sarno continues to urge courts to hold repeat offenders, “I want to commend and praise Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, her leadership team and all of the dedicated men and women of our Springfield Police Department who day-in and day-out continue to serve and protect our residents and businesses. Even with the challenges from the pandemic and the unfortunate revolving door that is our court system with repeat violent criminal offenders being released back into our neighborhoods to hurt and steal from our residents and businesses. Our dedicated Springfield Police Department continues to step up to the challenge. Even before the settlement agreement with the DOJ, under Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood leadership numerous policy changes and reforms were taking place including the full implementation of body-worn cameras for all officers; new leadership and training initiatives and programs; a record number of guns taken off our streets – including many ghost guns; continuing to address the opioid crisis with a record number of lives saved through the use of Narcan and automated external defibrillators (AED); and their continued response to address the many daily issues that keep our community safe including the SPD Traffic Division which has taken a proactive approach taking a record number of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs off our streets and our Ordinance Flex Squad that continues to work closely with our Building and Code Department to address numerous quality of life concerns in our neighborhoods.”

22News spoke with people in downtown Springfield, and they said that one of the reasons why they feel safe is because of the lights strung up throughout the city. You can also find those lights on Main street and Worthington Street.

“It’s very well lit from the parking lot that I parked in to over here. I’ve spent time by the MGM Casino and that is very well lit as well,” expressed Kalli Bonin of Enfield, CT.

“I think with the lights, just with the added lights above here and on main street, you feel like it’s day time, and you just really feel secure,” said John Tyler of Longmeadow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.