ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Depeche Mode Leads LyricFind Charts After ‘The Last of Us’ Synch

By Kevin Rutherford
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

After its synch in HBO’s new series The Last of Us , Depeche Mode ’s ‘80s hit “Never Let Me Down Again” blazes to No. 1 on Billboard ’s LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global charts dated Jan. 28.

Related

Did You Spot That 'Billboard' Easter Egg In HBO’s 'The Last of Us' Premiere?

01/26/2023

The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts rank the fastest momentum-gaining tracks in lyric-search queries and usages globally and in the U.S., respectively, provided by LyricFind. The Global chart includes queries from all countries, including the U.S. The company is the world’s leader in licensed lyrics, with data provided by more than 5,000 publishers and utilized by more than 100 services, including Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Microsoft, SoundHound and iHeartRadio.

“Down” reigns following its appearance in the series premiere of the HBO show (based on the video game of the same name), which premiered Jan. 15.

According to LyricFind, lyric searches and usages for “Down” zoomed 182% globally and 999% in the U.S.

Thanks to the synch, the song also found its way onto Billboard ’s Alternative Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales charts at Nos. 7 and 18, respectively. In the Jan. 13-19 tracking week, the song earned 1,000 downloads, up 1,199% from a negligible amount the previous period, according to Luminate.

It also saw a significant stream boost: 552,000 official on-demand U.S. streams Jan. 13-19, a 210% gain from Jan. 6-12.

“Down” reached No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1988. It can be found on 1987 album Music for the Masses , which peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard 200 .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it adds a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. As it gains in streams, it notches the biggest worldwide streaming week for a soloist, and the second-greatest week overall, since the Global 200 began in September 2020. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE's 'Golden Hour' Hits Top 10 01/30/2023 The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world,...
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Ice Spice Debuts With Lil Tjay Collab ‘Gangsta Boo’

New York City-based rapper Ice Spice scores her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as her new collaboration with Lil Tjay, “Gangsta Boo,” debuts at No. 82. The song, released Jan. 20 on her EP Like..? via Dolo/TenThousand Projects/Capitol Records, opens with 5.1 million U.S. streams, 727,000 radio airplay audience impressions and 3,000 downloads sold in its first week (ending Jan. 26), according to Luminate. It also debuts at Nos. 16 and 32 on the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, respectively. Like..? concurrently starts at No. 13 on Top Rap Albums, No. 19...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Powers to Lead on Midweek U.K. Chart

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (via Columbia) is digging in for a third consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. The U.S. pop star’s latest hit powers to the lead on the midweek chart, and is currently outselling its nearest rival, Raye’s “Escapism” (Human Re Sources) featuring 070 Shake, by more than two-to-one, the Official Charts Company reports. “Flowers” is already Miley’s longest-reigning No. 1 in the U.K., beating the single-week runs for her previous leaders “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” both from 2013. Based on midweek data captured by the OCC, the highest new entry on the chart proper could belong to...
Billboard

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Spends Seventh Straight Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

SZA’s SOS racks up a seventh consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Feb. 4) – the entirety of its chart run. The last album by a woman with seven weeks at No. 1 was Taylor Swift’s Folklore, more than two years ago, as it notched its eighth and final week atop the list on the chart dated Oct. 31, 2020. SOS earned 111,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 26 (down 7%), according to Luminate. Also in the top 10 of the latest Billboard 200 chart: Trippie Redd logs his seventh top...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’ Hits Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, reigning for a second frame a week after it soared in at the summit, as it continues its dominance in both streaming and sales. Related SZA's 'SOS' Spends Seventh Straight Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart 01/30/2023 Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” at No. 6 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on radio, reaching the top of the Radio Songs chart, and JVKE scores his first Hot 100 top 10 as “Golden Hour” rises from No. 11 to No. 10. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S....
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: ThxSoMch Arrives With Viral Hit ‘Spit in My Face!’

Canadian singer-songwriter ThxSoMch charts a song on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Feb. 4) for the first time, as his breakthrough track “Spit in My Face!” opens at No. 100. The song, released independently Nov. 1, debuts almost entirely on the strength of streaming: 5.3 million official U.S. streams in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. It concurrently climbs 7-6 on Hot Alternative Songs and 10-9 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (both of which use the same streaming-, airplay- and sales-based methodology as the Hot 100). TikTok has been a crucial factor in the song’s growing popularity, as a...
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: 2Rare Debuts With Viral NLE Choppa Collab ‘Do It Again’

Philadelphia rapper-songwriter 2Rare scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as “Do It Again,” with NLE Choppa, debuts at No. 96. The song, released Oct. 7 via NLE Choppa/Warner Records, bows with 12.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%) and 3.4 million U.S. streams (up 7%) in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also rises 24-20 and 44-38 on the multimetric Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, respectively. It also ascends 12-9 on Rap Airplay, 16-12 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, 15-13 on Rhythmic Airplay and 16-14 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. “Do...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

Spotify Launches ‘Women of Iran’ Playlist Amidst Continued Women-Led Revolution in Iran

Spotify has launched a new playlist to amplify the voices of Iranian women, who have for the last four months have led the fight towards human rights in Iran. The playlist, titled “Women of Iran,” includes songs by iconic Iranian singers, including Googoosh, Mahasti and Hayedeh, alongside artists like Shervin Hajipour and Toomaj Salehi, who were both arrested and imprisoned after sharing music in support of the fight against the Islamic Republic’s injustices. Hajipour, who received a whopping 95,000 submissions for The Grammys’ new best song for social change award, was released following international pressure back in October. “The Academy...
Billboard

Muni Long Translates ‘Hrs & Hrs‘ Into Spanish for ‘Horas y Horas’

Muni Long released the Spanish version of her single “Hrs & Hrs” on Monday (Jan. 30) as part of her new Spotify Singles. With The Avila Brothers taking the reins on production, the Spanish-language track finds the rising R&B star asking, “¿Pero te puedo cantar…en español?” (i.e. “But can I sing to you…in Spanish?”) before launching into the sultry groove. Related Billboard Explains: Grammys Best New Artist Category 01/30/2023 “Lo tuyo, es mío, ahora/ Puedo hacer esto por horas/ Sentar y hablarte aquí por horas/ Regalarte unas rosas/ Nos bañamos en las olas/ De champaña y una cena/ Pero eres tu que me devoras,” she croons,...
Billboard

The Reytons Score First U.K. No. 1 With ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’

The Reytons finally rock on to No. 1 in the U.K. with What’s Rock And Roll? (via The Reytons), their third LP. The South Yorkshire-formed indie group, comprising Jonny Yerrell, Lee Holland, Joe O’Brien and Jamie Todd, blast to the summit of the Official U.K. Albums Chart with What’s Rock And Roll?, the market’s best-seller on wax. It’s a career high for the band, whose previous albums both cracked the top 40 — 2021’s May Seriously Harm You And Others Around (No. 27) and Kids Off The Estate (No. 11). “This is everything,” says frontman Jonny Yerrell in a victory post. “The door’s...
Billboard

NCT 127 Say ‘Ay-Yo’ for Sleek New Single: Watch

Last fall, NCT 127 teased the possibility of a deluxe repackaging of their 2 Baddies album by telling Billboard to “look forward to being surprised by something unexpected.” Four months after the LP earned the K-pop boy band their second top 3 entry on the Billboard 200, the group unveils their Ay-Yo – The 4th Album Repackage album with three new songs, including the sleek title track single. While NCT 127’s previous title track “2 Baddies” seized listeners’ attention with its unrelenting chant chorus, the group’s latest takes a much more subtle approach with looping beats, delicate piano accents, and a...
Billboard

Must-Hear Indie Artist of the Month: Young Fathers

THE ALBUM Heavy Heavy, out Friday (Feb. 3) on Ninja Tune THE ORIGIN Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and Graham ‘G’ Hastings formed Young Fathers in a nightclub in Scotland, and after a series of false starts, including a stint as a “psychedelic boy band,” they honed in their sound on Tape One and Tape Two, a pair of mixtapes recorded with producer Tim London that established them as the kind of band to rap over the “Be My Baby” beat. After winning the Scottish Album of the Year award with Tape Two, they released their debut album, DEAD, in 2014. That year, the...
Billboard

‘Rihanna’s Road to Halftime’ Has Come to Apple Music Ahead of Her Super Bowl Performance

This year marks the first that Apple Music will take over Pepsi’s role as sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and it’s going all out for the occasion. In addition to securing the one and only Rihanna to perform as headliner, the music streaming service will count down the next two weeks before game day with a multimedia “Rihanna’s Road to Halftime” launch, as announced Monday (Jan. 30). “Rihanna’s Road to Halftime” includes Apple Music features tailored specifically to the star’s music and fans. For example, subscribers can now listen to the Fenty Beauty founder’s catalog with Spatial Audio in...
ARIZONA STATE
Billboard

Muni Long Is Still Wrapping Her Head Around 3 Grammy Nominations: ‘Everything That’s Happening Right Now Is Surreal’

Following her three Grammy nominations, Muni Long is feeling… well, she’s not so sure yet. “I think everything that’s happening right now is surreal,” she shared with Billboard R&B/hip-hop reporter Neena Rouhani in a new Billboard News video interview. “I definitely have a delayed reaction.” The “Hrs & Hrs” singer is up for three Grammys, including best new artist, best R&B song and best R&B performance for her breakout hit. “Watching the Grammys nominations on YouTube, I was like ‘yes!'” she exclaimed. “I was like, ‘I wonder when it’s gonna hit me?’ And then I just burst out crying for like five...
Billboard

Foo Fighters to Replace Pantera at 2023 Summer Festivals in Germany

The Foo Fighters have added two more festival gigs to their busy summer schedule. After thrash metal icons Pantera were dropped from the lineup of Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park fests last week, the Foos announced that they are sliding into the June 2nd headlining slot at Rock Am Ring as well as the top spot on June 4th at Rock Im Park. Related Pantera Dropped From Lineups of Two German Festivals 01/30/2023 The Dave Grohl-led band join a lineup that also includes headliners Kings of Leon and Die Toten Hosen, as well as Rise Against, Limp Bizkit, Yungblud, Tenacious D, Evanescence,...
Billboard

Harry Styles Gets a Banner at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum Celebrating 15 Sold-Out Shows

Harry Styles wrapped up his 15th show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Jan. 29) and to commemorate the impressive string of sold-out shows, the venue honored the pop star with his own special banner. In a clip shared by a fan to Twitter, Styles is seen gazing up at a massive green banner with his name written underneath his tour title, Love on Tour. He then raises his fists up in victory, while the arena breaks out in cheers. Styles’ Love On Tour is in support of Harry’s House, his Billboard 200 chart-topper that features the hit single...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Hayley Kiyoko Prepares to See the World in ‘Panorama’ on Headlining Tour

There’s a “Chance” that pop singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko is coming to a city near you soon — so get ready for a show that’s “For the Girls.” On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Kiyoko announced her first headlining tour in four years, The Panorama Tour. Set to promote her sophomore album Panorama released in July 2022, Kiyoko will begin her tour in Europe for a nine-date run starting in Glasgow on April 5. The trek will make its way to the U.S. later that month, with headlining slots at L.A.’s The Wiltern and N.Y.C.’s Irving Plaza, before closing out on June 2 in...
Billboard

Coldplay Are Finishing Work on Their Next Album, ‘Moon Music’

If you thought all Coldplay were doing over the past year was selling out multiple nights at stadiums across the planet, think again. Singer Chris Martin revealed in an interview with Toronto’s City News that the group is nearing completion of the follow-up to their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. “We’re finishing an album called Moon Music,” Martin told the outlet, “which is the second Music Of The Spheres volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit.” And while the wait is a bummer, Martin added that Coldplay “might” start playing some of the songs live “at some point this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Anitta Says She Will ‘For Sure, Definitely’ End Her Singing Career in the Next 6 Years

Ahead of the Grammys this weekend, best new artist nominee Anitta is back for part two of her Billboard interview, sharing more of the backstory along with her plans for the next phase of her career. “I really wanted this because I heard so many times that it was impossible, and I wanted to prove that it was not, someone can do this,” Anitta says of the days she spent hustling in her native Brazil to make her career happen. When she was faced with the argument that Brazilians couldn’t cross over in the States, she says she simply...
Billboard

Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ Heading to No. 1 in U.K.

It’s shaping to be a glorious week for Sam Smith, as their fourth studio album Gloria (Capitol) leads the race for the U.K. chart crown. Gloria is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, following the Brit’s previous leaders In The Lonely Hour (from 2014) and The Thrill Of It All (2017). Featuring the No. 1 hit single “Unholy,” a collaboration with Kim Petras, Gloria leads the Official Chart Update. It’s the followup to 2020’s Love Goes, which peaked at No. 2 in Smith’s homeland. Smith isn’t the only artist eyeing a splashing debut. Bob Dylan is on...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy