Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/27/23–1/30/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Sheriff’s deputies free woman stuck in snow in Antelope Hills area
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies freed Natrona County resident Marianne Shoemaker after she became stuck in the snow in the Antelope Hills area. According to NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, dispatchers received a call roughly an hour and a half ago from Natrona...
NCSD: Buses ‘gelling up’ led to unexpected school closures in Natrona County today
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District says extreme cold hampered its ability to run school buses on Monday morning, leading to a late and unexpected closure announcement. According to a release issued Monday, the district’s inclement weather teams met around 4 a.m. and decided schools could run...
‘A Special Lady’: Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry remembered for generosity, kindness
CASPER, Wyo. — Longtime Casper resident Susie McMurry died over the weekend at Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center. According to her obituary, she had been battling lifelong diabetes. Susie and her late husband of 41 years, Mick McMurry, came from modest backgrounds, but they made millions from energy and...
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper’s Boys & Girls Club to open Monday in response to NCSD weather closure
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will open its main branch today in Casper in response to the unexpected weather closure of Natrona County School District buildings. The extra B&G “School’s Out, Club’s In” day offers club activities for kids from 10 a.m. to...
Obituaries: Howard; Miracle; Coto; Walton
Bryan Craig Howard: January 13, 1965 – January 23, 2023. Bryan Craig Howard, 58, of Casper, Wyoming left this world for the halls of Valhalla on January 23, 2023 at his home in Casper. Bryan was born in Roseburg, Oregon to Robert L. Howard and Carolyn M. Howard on...
Registration opens for summer Teens Explore Career Camp
CASPER, Wyo. — Registration for the free Teens Explore Careers Camp, taking place from June 4 through June 9 at Casper College, is now open at cyberwyoming.org/camp. Registration is limited to 20 young high school women. TECC is a camp for girls to explore their digital world in a...
Obituary: Susan ‘Susie’ Kay McMurry
Susan “Susie” Kay (Warburton) McMurry: December 23, 1946 – January 28, 2023. Susie passed away peacefully January 28, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center, after a lifelong battle with Diabetes. A special thanks to her loving caregivers lead by Brooke Baker. She was born in Casper on December 23, 1946 to Robert and Tillie Warburton. Growing up in Elk Mountain and Hanna, Wyoming, Suz graduated from Hannah High and moved to Casper to attend Casper College (AS Education) finishing her degree at the University of Wyoming (BS Education).
Highland Park Community Church cancels Sunday services due to weather
CASPER, Wyo. — Highland Park Community Church will not host Sunday services, church officials said. According to the church’s social media pages, the decision was made in light of the still-hazardous condition of several area roads. Other organizations and businesses closing due to weather can send their closures...
Inclement weather closes Casper VA Clinic
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to inclement weather, the Casper VA Clinic will be closed today. Veterans with appointments today will be contacted and changed to virtual (phone or video) appointments or rescheduled. Clinic staff encourage all patients to stay inside and limit travel during these extreme conditions. If veterans...
Wintry conditions close more roads, highways around Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the Casper area, several streets and highways have been closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation as winter conditions have made travel dangerous in a number of locations. Roads are closed along Wyoming 220 from Pathfinder Road to Alcova; between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Boulevard and...
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
(OPINION) Letter: Wyoming lawmakers should focus on Wyoming people
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. As a resident/registered voter of Wyoming,...
Natrona County gas prices up another 18 cents as national prices rise for 5th week
CASPER, Wyo. — National gas prices have increased for a fifth consecutive week, and that’s resulted in an 18-cent hike for Natrona County’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel. The nation’s average gas price climbed 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon...
Casper sees foot of snow over weekend; more on Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — According to data from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Casper area saw roughly 12 combined inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday, with Casper Mountain seeing roughly 18 inches. The snow adds to what has already been one of the snowiest winters Casper has...
Windy City Striders winter race series underway
CASPER, Wyo. — The Windy City Striders’ Winter Series is underway, with four races left in the season. According to a release, the four races will take place on Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 4, and March 18. Registration fees are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. A five-race series pass is also available.
