John Legend Is a Proud Dad in Adorable Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti

By Starr Bowenbank
 5 days ago

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are soaking up their baby bliss. On Tuesday, the Cravings founder shared a close-up photo of Esti’s cute face via Instagram and gushed at how sweet the baby looked while sleeping. Legend followed suit with more baby photos on Wednesday (Jan. 25), sharing a beyond adorable snap of him and Esti together.

In the snap, the “All of Me” singer is smiling ear to ear in a cozy white turtleneck sweater while holding Esti, who is awake and wearing a precious pink sweater. “Our new love,” the 12-time Grammy winner captioned the photo, ending with red heart emoji. Teigen, equally enamored with their baby girl, commented “eeeee I love her.”

Legend and Teigen welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, a rep confirmed to Billboard . Legend shared the news during a private concert, during which he told attendees, “What a blessed day.” He also told guests that he had spent a significant amount of time at the hospital, resulting in him not getting much sleep before the event, but also noted he felt “energized” after the baby’s birth.

Esti arrives after the couple lost baby Jack while the cookbook author was 20 weeks pregnant. The two are also parents to 5-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles.

See Legend’s heartwarming photo with Esti below.

Chrissy Teigen Tries to Breastfeed Baby Esti While Her Son Shows Off His Counting Skills

Chrissy Teigen is newly a mom of three, and has been hilariously documenting her journey of balancing care for a newborn as well as two older children on social media. The model took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Jan. 30) to share a video in which she’s seen attempting to breastfeed her daughter Esti while her four-year-old son Miles sits next to her on the couch counting. When Teigen began recording, Miles was at number 91 and throughout the course of three IG Stories, he made it to number 174 (accidentally skipping 173 along the way) while the Cravings author...
Hilary Duff Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter Is a ‘Massive’ Harry Styles Fan

Harry Styles‘ stardom knows no bounds. The former One Direction member counts fellow musicians, former U.S. presidents and even preschoolers as his fans — something How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff can confirm, thanks to her 4-year-old daughter Banks. The actress appeared on the Monday (Jan. 30) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke with Clarkson about recently celebrating her daughter’s birthday, which consisted of a Styles concert. “She got a lot of cool presents, but I think the most exciting one for her is she’s a massive Harry Styles fan. So when we bought the tickets, I was like,...
Marc Anthony Marries Paraguayan Model Nadia Ferreira: See Clips From the Wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are officially husband and wife after tying the knot on Saturday (Jan. 28) in Miami.  The star-studded wedding, held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), included guests such as Romeo Santos, Marco Antonio Solís, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, and Salma Hayek ¡HOLA! reported. Mexican entrepreneur Carlos Slim and soccer star David Beckham served in the role of Anthony’s best men.  Victoria Beckham also attended the wedding, and dedicated a special Instagram post to the newlywed couple. “Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honor...
MIAMI, FL
Vanilla Ice Describes His Reaction to Surprise 1990s Madonna Marriage Proposal: ‘This Is Too Fast!’

Imagine if you will, a world in which Madonna was married to Vanilla Ice. Yes, that Vanilla Ice, of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Ninja Rap” and Cool As Ice fame. In a recent interview with the Just Jenny podcast, Ice revealed the origin story of his early 1990s dalliance with Madonna, as well as spilling the beans on her matrimonial intentions. But first, the meet cute. Vanilla recalled that he was booked for three sold-out show shows at New York’s now-shuttered Palladium at the time when he looked out into the audience, “and there’s Madonna, dancing her ass off. Right there like...
Sophie Turner Gushes Over Jonas Brothers After Walk of Fame Ceremony: ‘You Boys Are So Deserving of This’

Sophie Turner is gushing with pride over her husband, Joe Jonas, and the Jonas Brothers‘ latest career milestone. The Game of Thrones actress was present Monday when Joe, Kevin and Nick received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 31) to express just how proud she is of her family. “To see the hard work and love and light you boys bring to your music… it’s an honor just to watch from the sidelines,” Turner captioned a photo from the event, in which she, Joe and her famous in-laws posed for commemorative photos. “After...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
Kelly Clarkson Wants You to ‘Take Yo’ Praise’ in Soulful Camille Yarbrough Cover

Kelly Clarkson is ready to sing your praises, and she’s using a very fitting Camilla Yarbrough track to do it. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), the American Idol alum brought down the house with a cover of Yarbrough’s “Take Yo’ Praise” on The Kelly Clarkson Show for its opening Kellyoke segment. Accompanied by her band Y’all, Clarkson was possessed by the spirit of the track and delivered her version of the song in a soulful mid-range and full belt. The audience, enamored by Clarkson’s skill, clapped in unison as she performed. “We’ve come a long, long way together/ Through the hard times and the...
Joe Jonas Teases Jonas Brothers’ New Song ‘Wings’ From the Studio: ‘I Don’t Care, I Just Want You to Hear It’

He just couldn’t help himself. Joe Jonas leaked a snippet of the Jonas Brothers‘ new song “Wings” on social media on Sunday (Jan. 29). “Guys, we got the mix of our new song ‘Wings’ and, umm, I don’t care, I just want you to hear it. C’mon,” the middle JoBro says before heading inside to the studio where his siblings are taking in the unreleased track. As the trio blast the song, Nick Jonas can be heard crooning, “You are the wings I need to fly away,” before the beat drops and he tosses the mic to Joe, who belts out,...
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it adds a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. As it gains in streams, it notches the biggest worldwide streaming week for a soloist, and the second-greatest week overall, since the Global 200 began in September 2020. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE's 'Golden Hour' Hits Top 10 01/30/2023 The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world,...
Muni Long Translates ‘Hrs & Hrs‘ Into Spanish for ‘Horas y Horas’

Muni Long released the Spanish version of her single “Hrs & Hrs” on Monday (Jan. 30) as part of her new Spotify Singles. With The Avila Brothers taking the reins on production, the Spanish-language track finds the rising R&B star asking, “¿Pero te puedo cantar…en español?” (i.e. “But can I sing to you…in Spanish?”) before launching into the sultry groove. Related Billboard Explains: Grammys Best New Artist Category 01/30/2023 “Lo tuyo, es mío, ahora/ Puedo hacer esto por horas/ Sentar y hablarte aquí por horas/ Regalarte unas rosas/ Nos bañamos en las olas/ De champaña y una cena/ Pero eres tu que me devoras,” she croons,...
Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Sorta Hopin’ That You‘d Stay’ for This Arctic Monkeys Cover

Kelly Clarkson let out her inner indie rocker on Monday (Jan. 30) to cover Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Related Kelly Clarkson ‘Finally’ Covers This CeCe Peniston Hit 01/30/2023 “Have you got color in your cheeks?/ Do you ever get that fear that you can’t shift the tide/ That sticks around like something in your teeth?/ Are there some aces up your sleeve?/ Have you no idea that you’re in deep?/ I’ve dreamed about you nearly every night this week/ How many secrets can you keep?” the talk-show host asked over the electric snarl of her backing band’s instrumentation. Released...
The Kid LAROI Accepts Award at G’Day USA Arts Gala in Front of His Parents: ‘I’m Doing This for Them’

The annual G’Day USA Arts Gala took place on Saturday night (Jan. 28), bringing together Australians and Americans to celebrate and showcase Australian creativity, talent and strong partnership with the United States. To kick off the evening, The Kid LAROI delivered a surprise acoustic performance of his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping Justin Bieber collaboration, “Stay.” He went on to accept the Excellence in Music award by the evening’s host, Angela Bishop, with his parents in attendance in the crowd. “I’m not really a big award guy, but I will say this is something I’m really honored to take, not just because...
Madonna Celebrates Her Upcoming Tour With FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton & More: See the Clip

Madonna‘s upcoming world tour is already poised to be quite the celebration. Now, all she needs are some people to celebrate with. In a new video posted on her Twitter Sunday (Jan. 29), Madonna gets some help commemorating her career-spanning Celebration Tour from a host of special guests. Asking at the video’s start “I really want to know if you guys are excited that I’m going on tour,” the singer cedes the screen to a series of artists — including FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton, Honey Dijon, Quavo, Ab-Soul, Bob the Drag Queen, Arca, Tokischa, Jozzy, Teezo Touchdown, Evan...
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’ Hits Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, reigning for a second frame a week after it soared in at the summit, as it continues its dominance in both streaming and sales. Related SZA's 'SOS' Spends Seventh Straight Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart 01/30/2023 Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” at No. 6 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on radio, reaching the top of the Radio Songs chart, and JVKE scores his first Hot 100 top 10 as “Golden Hour” rises from No. 11 to No. 10. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S....
Billboard Explains: Grammys Best New Artist Award

The Grammy Awards’ best new artist category, also known as one of the Big Four awards of the night, often has lasting effects on an artists’ career. In fact, eight of the last 10 best new artist winners at the Grammy Awards have gone on to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But what is the criteria for being nominated for best new artist, and who are some of the past winners in the category? The latest episode of Billboard Explains breaks it down. The best new artist category is almost as old as the Grammys itself. Introduced at...
What Should Win Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Vote!

The Grammy Awards are taking over Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 5), and some of the biggest names in music are going head-to-head for the song of the year award. GAYLE’s “abcdefu,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” and DJ Khaled’s “God Did” featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy are all up for the Big Four category win. Despite the outcome, we at Billboard want to know who you’d like to see take home the award. Let us know by voting below. More from BillboardChuck D Talks PBS & BBC Music Premiere of 'Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World'CMA Touring Awards Honor Country Music's Tour CommunityDonald Glover Shares First Look at His New Beyoncé-Inspired TV Series 'Swarm': See the PhotosBest of BillboardH.E.R. & Chris Brown 'Come Through' to No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ChartAnne Wilson's 'I Still Believe in Christmas' Crowns Christian Airplay ChartFrank Sinatra, Eartha Kitt, Eagles & More: Here Are All 37 Holiday Songs on This Week's Hot 100
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Malti Makes First Public Appearance at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Nick Jonas had a very special supporter at the Jonas Brothers‘ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday (Jan. 30). In addition to wife Priyanka Chopra, the couple’s baby Malti was in attendance for her very first public appearance. The year-old babe was perched on her mom’s lap as Nick and his brothers accepted their honor. The couple have kept Malti’s face private on social media since her January 2022 birth, but she can briefly be seen in Chopra’s Instagram post from the event wearing an all-cream ensemble and matching headband in white. (While Kevin Jonas’ girls, Valentina and Alena, were...
Billboard

