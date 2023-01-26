Estherville, IA (KICD)– Two people are facing drug charges following separate investigations in Emmets County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us the first arrest started with a call for a crash in a rural part of the county in December. While on scene investigators say a controlled substance and other drug-related items were in the vehicle leading to 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He further charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility after more the drug was reportedly discovered during the booking process.

EMMET COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO