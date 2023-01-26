Read full article on original website
BatDance_$$$
5d ago
Look at Lil Branny trying to act tough in his mug shot! That won't fool his fellow inmates. He received a lot of affection while in prison where he belongs.
Xxxxxxx
5d ago
He’s a good lad on the way back home from bible study and was doing nothing wrong. Just ask his family and friends.
Guest
5d ago
Praying that he gets his life together, what do ppl get out of negative comments, you will feel different when one of your love ones are posted on here. prayers to him and all that were affected by this.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect shot by police during attempted arrest in White Marsh, say Baltimore County Police
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot by police during an arrest in White Marsh. According to police, officers were attempting to arrest two suspects at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebeneezer Road when a suspect hit a police vehicle with their car.
Bay Net
Suspect Armed With A Gun Threatens Two Delivery Men In Waldorf; Arrested In P.G. County For Shooting
WALDORF, Md. – On January 25 at 4:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pagnell Circle in Waldorf for the report of an armed suspect threatening two deliverymen. The victims reported they were making a delivery when one of the victims saw the suspect standing near a car with a gun in his hand.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identities Of Two Suspects
This follows a robbery Jan. 13th in Urbana. (Photos from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Urbana, MD (MO) The Frederick County Sheriff Office needs the public’s help identifying two individuals in relation to the January 15th robbery of Urbana Liquors located at 3521 John Simmons Street. Three individuals entered...
Bay Net
Replica Firearm Recovered From Student At John Hanson Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On January 31,a student at John Hanson Middle School notified school administrators that another juvenile student was possibly in possession of a gun at school. Administrators located the student and recovered a replica firearm from his backpack, which turned out to be a BB gun. A...
mocoshow.com
Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say. The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Bay Net
32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
Bay Net
Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland
WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
mocoshow.com
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas
The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
foxbaltimore.com
Former PGPD cop charged with killing handcuffed man could get plea deal
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has learned a former Prince George's County Police officer who was charged with murder in 2020 could be getting a plea deal for a lesser charge. 7news spoke to the family of the man the officer is accused of killing. With family...
Police shooting in White Marsh prompts heavy response, sources say
BALTIMORE -- A suspect was hospitalized after a shooting by police Tuesday morning in White Marsh, WJZ has learned from law enforcement sources. The suspect is at Bayview Hospital, sources say, but their condition is unknown. No further information was immediately available on the shooting. There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road & Pulaski Highway near a Royal Farms gas station, police said shortly before 7 a.m. Multiple roads have been closed in the area and commuters should expect delays. A crash involving at least two vehicles is at the location of the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.
wnav.com
Two people pleaded guilty to killing their roomate
Two people befriended a woman living in an Anne Arundel home with her Mom. They became her roommates. Now they can receive a sentence of 40 years in prison for killing the woman and allegedly dumping her body in the Chesapeake Bay in 2017. The story sent investigators in motion from Maryland to Tuscon, Arizona, where authorities said the roommates, William Eugene Rice Jr. and Christina Gail Harnish, also known as Christina Stallings, fled. The suspects were extradited in early 2022 back to Maryland, where they have been held without bond.
Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Friday morning stabbing at a farm supply store in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply after a report of a stabbing occurred at around 8 am. Police said an argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence in Annapolis and arrested him after he left the area prior to their arrival. With non-life-threatening injuries, the 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The post Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Teen who stabbed mom's boyfriend to death not facing charges: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
Wbaltv.com
Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case
A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
NBC Washington
‘I'm Only a Kid,' Karon Blake Cried After Being Shot. DC Employee Charged With 13-Year-Old's Murder
The D.C. government employee who shot at 13-year-old Karon Blake as he yelled “I’m only a kid” earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. Blake yelled “I’m sorry" and “I am...
'It's just scary': Woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School
BALTIMORE -- Police are working to identify a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning. Officers responded at 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road for "a suspicious death," a police spokesperson told WJZ. Police said the woman was found in the back of the property of Lansdowne Middle School near the cafeteria, unconscious with blood. "I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her. I called up to the school to...
fox5dc.com
Teen in custody after stabbing, killing mother’s boyfriend following alleged domestic assault: cops
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 6 New Deputies
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in congratulating the graduates of the Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 51 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, who graduated Friday evening after the seven-month-long session. Congratulations to our new deputies:. Deputy Helen Deitrich, who was selected to receive the Steve E....
wnav.com
Owners of hunting supply store facing multiple charges of hunting while intoxicated and using bait
Maryland Natural Resources Police issued a group from Anne Arundel County multiple charges, including hunting while intoxicated and using bait. On Jan 18, officers located a baited area filled with cracked corn and birdseed on private property in Allegany County. The next day, officers returned to conduct surveillance and found four blinds with a person inside each one. The four individuals were Charles Ebersberger Jr., 66; William Cahall Jr., 74; Claire Parker, 59; and John Grimm, 74. They told police they were hunting for turkeys. Nearby, police also observed Roger Sexauer III, 37, and Michael Ebersberger, 37, riding together in a utility task vehicle looking for turkeys. During the investigation, police learned that both Parker and Sexauer were intoxicated and charged them with hunting while impaired. Police also charged Parker and Ebersberger Jr. for possessing a firearm while hunting with a bow during deer season. Additionally, Michael Ebersberger was charged with hunting with an illegal weapon. Lastly, all of the individuals received a citation for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait.
