BALTIMORE -- A suspect was hospitalized after a shooting by police Tuesday morning in White Marsh, WJZ has learned from law enforcement sources. The suspect is at Bayview Hospital, sources say, but their condition is unknown. No further information was immediately available on the shooting. There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road & Pulaski Highway near a Royal Farms gas station, police said shortly before 7 a.m. Multiple roads have been closed in the area and commuters should expect delays. A crash involving at least two vehicles is at the location of the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.

WHITE MARSH, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO