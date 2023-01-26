Read full article on original website
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development CEO Recognized With Special Honor
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The President and CEO of the Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has been recognized with a special honor. Shannon Landauer was selected as a recipient of the 2023 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award, a biennial award recognizing rising stars under 40-years-old in the economic development industry.
RAGBRAI Returning to Storm Lake For 50th Anniversary Ride
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The City of Storm Lake is going to be a busy place in July as RAGBRAI returns to the community as part of its 50th Anniversary ride. Storm Lake was on the original route in 1973 when it was thought what has now become an annual tradition would be a one time event.
Slight Unemployment Increases Seen in November Numbers
November is the latest month for which local unemployment rates are available: Osceola County is lowest at 2 percent even – up point two percent from both the previous month and the same month last year. Pocahontas County was two-point two percent up point two percent for the month...
Clay County Fair Releases Local Impact Numbers for 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair Association has released figures on the economic impact they had on the area last year. CEO Jeremy Parsons says the Fair employs 13 full-time individuals, 49 part-time, and 293 fair-time employees each year. He says twelve non-profit organizations also directly benefitted.
Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
Large Crowds Flock to Winter Games Despite Cold Conditions
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Many long-time observers of the University of Okoboji Winter Games think this year’s festivities might have brought record crowds. Okoboji Chamber CEO Blain Andera won’t speculate but says traffic did resemble the 4th of July. Andera says more individuals might have migrated in...
Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Separate Emmet County Investigations
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Two people are facing drug charges following separate investigations in Emmets County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us the first arrest started with a call for a crash in a rural part of the county in December. While on scene investigators say a controlled substance and other drug-related items were in the vehicle leading to 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He further charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility after more the drug was reportedly discovered during the booking process.
Okoboji Summer Theatre Announces Schedule for 65th Season
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Summer Theatre will be bringing another series of shows to the Iowa Great Lakes area later this year. Ruth Ann Burke from Stephens College which owns and operates Okoboji Summer Theatre tells KICD News the shows for the 65th season features a little of something for everyone from musicals to a murder mystery.
City of Spencer and School District Agree To Move Shared Use Tennis Courts
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears as though the shared use tennis courts between Spencer Community Schools and the City of Spencer will be moving to a new location following some lengthy discussion. The thoughts of at least replacing the current courts at Fairview Park began some time ago after...
