U.S. government considers changing how it asks about Latinos' race
A proposed change to how the U.S. Census and other federal agencies ask what race Hispanic people are is drawing mixed responses, including concerns that Latinos' multiracial backgrounds will not be adequately measured. Why it matters: The data collected from those forms is key to determining political representation and the...
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Surgeon general: 13-year-olds too young to join social media platforms
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on “CNN Newsroom” on Saturday he believes 13-year-olds are too young to join social media and that being on those platforms does a "disservice" to children. The big picture: Scientists have warned of a connection between heavy social media use and mental health...
Trump sues Bob Woodward for releasing interview recordings
Former President Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward for $49 million, alleging that recordings of interviews the pair did were released "without President Trump's permission." The latest: Woodward and lawsuit co-defendant Simon & Schuster, publisher of his book "Rage," in a joint statement called Trump's suit...
On this day in San Antonio history: Pecan shellers strike
In the 1930s, the West Side was home to half of the nation's pecan industry, but the mostly Mexican American workforce was underpaid, overworked and at risk for disease, according to the Library of Congress. Why it matters: On this day in 1938, 21-year-old Emma Tenayuca led a strike of...
