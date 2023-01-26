ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Is a Streaming Device Connected to Your TV? Change These Settings Immediately

Tons of people use streaming device because they're a genuinely great way to turn your TV into a streaming hub. All of the major manufacturers -- including Apple, Roku, Google Chromecast and Amazon -- have recently released new or updated models, so there are plenty of good options for you to choose from. That said, it's important to know that as amazing as these devices are, they do come with a downside: Their software platforms are often tracking what you watch behind the scenes.
SlashGear

How To Scan Your iPhone For Malware

Malware — and other forms of digital virus — is often an irritation at best, and can be devastating at worst. Whether it's through security exploits, data breaches, or plain old social engineering, dealing with unwanted software on your iPhone is no fun. These infections can lead to...
ZDNet

How to find out if an AirTag is tracking you

An Apple AirTag can be useful to help you keep track of your most important items like keys, wallets, remotes, and even bikes. But reports that they were being used to track people without their consent cast a negative shadow on the use and application of them. Also: 5 ways...
CNET

7 Things You Didn't Know Siri Could Do on Your iPhone

Siri, your iPhone's virtual voice assistant, makes it easier to do things with words that would otherwise require your hands. Using just your voice, you can make a phone call while driving or set a 15-minute timer while you're running around the kitchen. But Siri is capable of so much more.
CNET

How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
CNET

AT&T Accidentally Leaks Listing of the Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung S23 is set to be unveiled during Samsung's Unpacked event on Feb.1, but an AT&T store in Atlanta didn't get the memo. On Monday, the store's website posted images of the phone, a description of its features, as well as all of its colorways ahead of its official launch.
CNET

Best Phones Coming in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More

If we can believe all the rumors and leaks, Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus will give us a lot to look forward to this year. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new phones. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
CNET

Nothing Phone (2) to Be Released This Year in the US

Less than a month after Nothing brought the Phone (1) to the US comes the news that the company is set to launch the Phone (2) in the US later this year. The release was originally reported by Inverse but was confirmed by a Nothing spokesperson to CNET via email.
Kendra M.

You may be entitled to money from Apple's $50 million class-action settlement; deadline in March

In 2022, Apple reached an unprecedented $50 million resolution to a legal dispute regarding their MacBook keyboards. After numerous reports of defective butterfly keyboards between 2015-2019, the class-action lawsuit came to a close with those affected eligible for compensation - either full keyboard replacements or individual keycap replacements. The settlement is now available on the Settlement Litigation website and marks one of tech giant's most costly settlements in recent years.
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
BGR.com

iPhone has a brilliant storage trick you’re not using

Storage space on your iPhone shouldn’t be a problem if you own one of the newest models or if you upgraded to a larger model. But older iPhones are more likely to run into storage issues, as they contain years worth of data. The good news is that there are ways to fix your storage problems that don’t involve buying an iPhone 14 or paying for more iCloud space. And it turns out there’s a brilliant iPhone trick that can help you free up storage regularly.

