The Fort Bragg Police Department reports that officers stopped a suicide attempt Sunday evening by “preventing a distraught person from (jumping) off the Noyo Bridge.”. In a post on Facebook, the FBPD offered no more details regarding the incident, but added: “We are here for you. If you are depressed and having suicidal thoughts, or know someone that is, call us, or call 9-1-1; or call/text 9-8-8 (National Suicide Hotline); or call RCS Crisis 1-855-838-0404. Just call. Also, school counselors in the Fort Bragg Unified School District are ready to assist any student. It’s OK to not be OK, but please let someone know.”

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO