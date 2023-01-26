Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Police say people who scattered anti-semitic flyers around Orange Park pose ‘no imminent danger’Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding public Land Development Code workshopsLauren FoxClay County, FL
Related
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets
The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Future Deals for 2023 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts on Tuesday morning. They brought back plenty of familiar faces. Here's a list of the players they signed:. Tight End Nick Bowers. Quarterback Jake Browning. Defensive End Owen Carney. Offensive Tackle Devin Cochran. Safety Yusef Corker. Defensive Tackle Domenique...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bijan and Brady? Longhorns RB to Tampa Bay in Latest Mock Draft
With the NFL season one week closer to being over there are now 30 teams preparing for the offseason and the NFL draft. Between now and April, though, there is not much for fans and analysts to do other than project who will land where. As a result, you will see dozens upon dozens of mock drafts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett has a Better Case for Pro Bowl Than Ravens Tyler Huntley
You were probably as shocked as the rest of us when you saw the news that the Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would participate in the Pro Bowl games. If the NFL wanted a backup from the AFC North, they did not pick the correct one. Jacoby Brissett started...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys Select Offensive Lineman Ahead of Veteran Roster Moves?
FRISCO - As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Dallas Cowboys and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Dallas, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach Mike McCarthy's own review...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Booher: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft
With the offseason upon the Detroit Lions, the focus remains on building a winner. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is facing a critical offseason, as the team’s 9-8 finish has the fanbase eager to return to the postseason. The Lions are aching to play in the playoffs, as it’s now been six seasons since the organization last made it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Arquon Bush, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bearcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indianapolis Colts have just One of ESPN’s Top 50 Free Agents
After a disappointing 2022 season, it's no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts don't have a list of in-demand free agents other teams are looking to poach. According to ESPN's latest Top 50 Free Agent Rankings, the Colts have just one player among the league's best set to hit the open market.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Super Bowl Offensive Lines Say for Bears
The Super Bowl teams are being hailed universally as the best teams in the conferences and unless you're from Cincinnati it's difficult to doubt this. The Bears had nothing but praise for the NFC champion Eagles after they faced them and lost 25-20 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Trading for Trey Lance Seems Unlikely
NASHVILLE – It’s not really a proper offseason until an anonymous NFL executive speculates on a team's quarterback position. The Tennessee Titans can check that box off the list now. The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Monday quoted one unnamed suit as saying, “I think (San Francisco) will trade...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor Brush Off Trash Talk Between Bengals and Chiefs Following Loss in AFC Title Game
CINCINNATI — There was plenty of trash talk between the Bengals and Chiefs ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City ultimately won 23-20. Not only advancing to Super Bowl LVII, but earning the right to talk plenty of trash after winning the conference title. "It was a heavyweight...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pat Freiermuth Admits Steelers Removed Crucial Piece of Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers adjusted to life without a franchise quarterback this season, and until the end, it was bumpy. The Steelers finished 9-8 after a 7-2 run to close out the season, but throughout the year, you could see how the offense was still developing. And during their first year with Mitch Trubisky and then Kenny Pickett, the team decided not to use a key part of any team's passing attack.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predictions: AFC and NFC Championship Games
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are the league's top two quarterbacks right now. Unfortunately, Mahomes is likely to play on an injured ankle that may hinder his performance. Burrow has been stellar in the playoffs throughout the last two seasons, with plenty of talented weapons on the outside. Mahomes has a similar cast around him, so this has the makings of a shootout (should Mahomes be able to overcome the effects of his injury).
Comments / 0