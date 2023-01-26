ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets

The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Future Deals for 2023 Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts on Tuesday morning. They brought back plenty of familiar faces. Here's a list of the players they signed:. Tight End Nick Bowers. Quarterback Jake Browning. Defensive End Owen Carney. Offensive Tackle Devin Cochran. Safety Yusef Corker. Defensive Tackle Domenique...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bijan and Brady? Longhorns RB to Tampa Bay in Latest Mock Draft

With the NFL season one week closer to being over there are now 30 teams preparing for the offseason and the NFL draft. Between now and April, though, there is not much for fans and analysts to do other than project who will land where. As a result, you will see dozens upon dozens of mock drafts.
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Booher: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft

With the offseason upon the Detroit Lions, the focus remains on building a winner. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is facing a critical offseason, as the team’s 9-8 finish has the fanbase eager to return to the postseason. The Lions are aching to play in the playoffs, as it’s now been six seasons since the organization last made it.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Indianapolis Colts have just One of ESPN’s Top 50 Free Agents

After a disappointing 2022 season, it's no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts don't have a list of in-demand free agents other teams are looking to poach. According to ESPN's latest Top 50 Free Agent Rankings, the Colts have just one player among the league's best set to hit the open market.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Super Bowl Offensive Lines Say for Bears

The Super Bowl teams are being hailed universally as the best teams in the conferences and unless you're from Cincinnati it's difficult to doubt this. The Bears had nothing but praise for the NFC champion Eagles after they faced them and lost 25-20 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why Trading for Trey Lance Seems Unlikely

NASHVILLE – It’s not really a proper offseason until an anonymous NFL executive speculates on a team's quarterback position. The Tennessee Titans can check that box off the list now. The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Monday quoted one unnamed suit as saying, “I think (San Francisco) will trade...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pat Freiermuth Admits Steelers Removed Crucial Piece of Offense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers adjusted to life without a franchise quarterback this season, and until the end, it was bumpy. The Steelers finished 9-8 after a 7-2 run to close out the season, but throughout the year, you could see how the offense was still developing. And during their first year with Mitch Trubisky and then Kenny Pickett, the team decided not to use a key part of any team's passing attack.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Predictions: AFC and NFC Championship Games

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are the league's top two quarterbacks right now. Unfortunately, Mahomes is likely to play on an injured ankle that may hinder his performance. Burrow has been stellar in the playoffs throughout the last two seasons, with plenty of talented weapons on the outside. Mahomes has a similar cast around him, so this has the makings of a shootout (should Mahomes be able to overcome the effects of his injury).

Comments / 0

Community Policy